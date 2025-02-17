U.S. Retail Sales Decline, Tech Stocks Slide, and OpenAI Rejects Musk's Bid

This article discusses the recent decline in U.S. retail sales, the potential impact on GDP, and the tech sector's struggles. Additionally, it covers OpenAI's rejection of Elon Musk's $97 billion acquisition offer and the company's stance on remaining independent.

In January, U.S. consumers exhibited a decreased propensity to spend, resulting in a greater-than-anticipated decline in retail sales for the month. This could potentially impact gross domestic product ( GDP ) considering the significant reliance of the U.S. economy on consumer spending. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Broadcom and TSMC are in preliminary discussions regarding a potential acquisition of Intel's assets.

Broadcom is reportedly interested in Intel's chip design and marketing business, while TSMC is eyeing Intel's chip plants. These talks are said to be in their early stages and both companies are operating independently. Retail sales for January fell short of expectations, dropping more than anticipated by analysts. This downturn signals a potential weakening in growth for the first quarter, as consumer spending constitutes approximately two-thirds of all economic activity in the U.S. Adding to the economic uncertainty, technology stocks are experiencing a decline, approaching levels not witnessed in nearly two months. Experts, such as BTIG Chief Market Technician Jonathan Krinsky, warn of potential trouble for the tech sector. Furthermore, the emergence of DeepSeek, a free AI chatbot developed by a Chinese company, has sparked concerns among investors about the valuation of U.S. tech giants like Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Alphabet. DeepSeek's utilization of lower-cost chips and its data efficiency have led to accusations of overvaluation within the U.S. tech market.Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed 'special government employee,' made a $97 billion bid for OpenAI on February 10th. However, this proposal was firmly rejected by OpenAI on Friday. OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor stated in a news release that the company 'is not for sale,' demonstrating that even significant financial resources cannot always acquire certain entities. OpenAI's legal representative, William Savitt, informed Musk's lawyer, Marc Toberoff, that the board determined Musk's widely publicized 'bid' was not a genuine offer. The proposal, even in its initial form, is not in the best interest of OpenAI's mission and is rejected, according to Savitt's letter.Despite the initial shock of Musk's bid, OpenAI remains resolute in its commitment to its mission and its independence





