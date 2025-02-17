U.S. Retail Sales Decline, Elon Musk's OpenAI Bid Rejected, and Intel-Broadcom Deal in Early Talks

This news article discusses the recent decline in U.S. retail sales, Elon Musk's rejected bid for OpenAI, and the potential deal between Broadcom and Intel.

In January, U.S. consumers demonstrated a decreased inclination to spend, resulting in a larger-than-anticipated decline in retail sales for the month. This downturn in consumer spending could potentially exert a negative influence on gross domestic product (GDP), given the U.S. economy's substantial reliance on consumer expenditures.Meanwhile, reports suggest that Broadcom , a prominent semiconductor company, is engaged in preliminary discussions with Intel , the world's largest chipmaker.

These negotiations might culminate in a significant restructuring of Intel's business, with Broadcom acquiring Intel's chip design and marketing operations, while TSMC, a leading Taiwanese semiconductor foundry, is reportedly interested in acquiring Intel's manufacturing facilities. It's important to note that these talks are in their nascent stages and neither company is collaborating with the other.Adding to the economic landscape, Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed 'special government employee,' extended a $97 billion bid to acquire OpenAI, the renowned artificial intelligence startup, on February 10th. However, OpenAI swiftly rejected Musk's offer on Friday. Bret Taylor, OpenAI's chairman, stated in a public declaration that the company is not for sale, emphasizing that certain entities are impervious to monetary acquisition. OpenAI's legal counsel, William Savitt, communicated to Musk's attorney, Marc Toberoff, that the board determined Musk's highly publicized 'bid' to be non-binding. The proposal, even in its initial form, was deemed not to be in the best interests of OpenAI's mission and was subsequently rejected.Furthermore, the retail sales figures for January fell short of expectations, declining more than anticipated. This downturn in consumer spending could potentially signal a weakening in economic growth for the first quarter. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation, particularly in the technology sector, where valuations have been under scrutiny





