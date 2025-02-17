U.S. Retail Sales Decline, Broadcom Eyes Intel, Musk's OpenAI Bid Rejected, China's Tech Sector Rebounds

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly dropped in January, raising concerns about potential GDP slowdown. Meanwhile, Broadcom is reportedly in talks to acquire Intel's chip design unit, while TSMC is eyeing Intel's manufacturing facilities. Elon Musk's bid to acquire OpenAI was rejected, highlighting the importance of mission-driven priorities in the AI space. China's tech sector is experiencing a resurgence, with President Xi Jinping's engagement with tech leaders signaling a potential shift towards greater state support.

In January, U.S. consumers showed less enthusiasm for spending, resulting in a larger-than-anticipated decline in retail sales . This downturn in consumer spending could potentially negatively impact gross domestic product ( GDP ) considering the significant role that consumer spending plays in the U.S. economy. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Broadcom is in preliminary discussions to acquire Intel 's chip design and marketing business, while TSMC is reportedly eyeing Intel 's chip plants.

These talks, however, are still in their early stages and involve no collaboration between the two companies.On February 10th, Elon Musk, the 'special government employee,' submitted a $97 billion offer to acquire OpenAI. This proposal was swiftly rejected by OpenAI on Friday. Bret Taylor, OpenAI's chairman, stated in a press release that the company is 'not for sale,' demonstrating that even substantial financial offers cannot always sway certain decisions. OpenAI's legal representative, William Savitt, communicated to Musk's lawyer, Marc Toberoff, that the board concluded Musk's widely publicized 'bid' lacked the necessary characteristics of a genuine bid. Savitt's letter emphasized that 'the proposal, even as first presented, is not in the best interest of OAI's mission and is rejected.'China's economic landscape is witnessing a resurgence, with President Xi Jinping's participation in a high-profile symposium for tech entrepreneurs signifying a potential shift towards greater state support for the private sector in the technology industry. This development comes amidst a series of stimulus measures implemented by the Chinese government to bolster its economy. Last September, China introduced measures designed to stimulate economic growth, leading to a rally in the CSI 300. In January, a second round of initiatives, specifically targeting the stock market, was launched. The economic growth in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2022 was higher than anticipated, reaching 0.7%, exceeding the 0.3% increase projected in a Reuters poll. This growth surpassed the 0.4% expansion observed in the third quarter. Exports contributed to the economic growth, while domestic demand contracted slightly. For the entire year, GDP growth slowed to 0.1%, declining from the 1.5% expansion in 2023





