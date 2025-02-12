The United States has released Marc Fogel, a U.S. citizen imprisoned in Russia on drug charges, in exchange for a Russian citizen held in a U.S. prison. The prisoner swap was confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who stated that the Russian citizen will be returned to Russia in the coming days.

A Russia n citizen held in a U.S. prison will be repatriated to Russia following the release of U.S. citizen Marc Fogel , who was returned to the United States on Wednesday. Fogel, 63, had been serving a 14-year prison sentence in a Russia n prison colony after being arrested in 2021 on drug charges. \'In exchange for Fogel, a Russia n citizen imprisoned in the United States will be returned to Russia in the coming days,' Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

Peskov did not disclose which Russian citizen held in a U.S. jail would be repatriated, but said the United States had agreed to the release during negotiations for the return of Fogel, who had been detained in Russia since 2021. \Peskov on Wednesday declined to say whether additional prisoner exchanges were expected, but said that 'contacts between the relevant departments have intensified in the last few days.





