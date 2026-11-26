The Trump administration announced new import taxes targeting China, the European Union, and other nations to counter subsidized factory output, aiming to protect American manufacturing jobs. USTR Jamieson Greer expects the global economy to remain stable.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that the recently proposed tariff increases on China, the European Union, and twelve other trading partners are unlikely to destabilize the global economy. The Trump administration unveiled these new import duties on Wednesday, framing them as a necessary countermeasure against excessive factory output abroad. These measures are designed to offset subsidies and trade barriers that the administration argues allow foreign companies to flood global markets with artificially cheap goods, thereby placing American manufacturers at a distinct competitive disadvantage.

Core Details of Proposed Import Duties

The new tariffs are the result of formal investigations into the trade practices of twelve specific countries, the twenty-seven-member European Union, and the self-governing island of Taiwan. The most significant single increase involves an additional twenty percent levy on Chinese goods. For certain Chinese products, this new tax will be stacked on top of existing import taxes, resulting in a total cumulative rate of forty-five percent. Vietnam also faces a twenty percent rate, pending the finalization of ongoing trade talks.

Also read Trump proposes a new wave of tariffs on China, E.U. and other trade partners

Duties for other trading partners, including Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, range from ten percent to eighteen percent. The administration clarified that these new import taxes are targeted at specific products and will not stack on separate tariffs previously imposed on automobiles, steel, and aluminum under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Additionally, a senior Trump administration official confirmed that the new tariffs would remain consistent with the broader trade deals reached last year with dozens of countries.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized that trading partners are already aware of the proposals, noting that much of the impact is already priced into the market. He stated that he does not expect any of these measures to take effect earlier than a couple of months from now. Greer told CNBC that the administration has engaged in discussions with these partners, asserting that a lot of this scenario is already baked into current economic calculations.

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Ryan Majerus, a trade lawyer and former official in both the Trump and Biden administrations, described the new duties as the administration's legacy tariffs. He noted that the administration took specific steps to mitigate consumer impact, such as avoiding stacking these duties on top of earlier tariffs imposed in July. Majerus suggested this approach reflects a recognition of public angst over tariffs following recent midterm election results.

However, the small business advocacy group We Pay the Tariffs strongly criticized the move. Dan Anthony, the group's executive director, argued that voters unambiguously rejected tariffs that have worsened the affordability crisis and devastated small businesses. Anthony stated that customers cannot afford further price increases, while small businesses cannot absorb tariffs on top of existing tariffs. The group had previously urged Congress to roll back all tariffs after the election.

Real-World Impact and Future Trade Steps

Brazil was separately singled out for extra punishment after talks on trade issues stalled. The U.S. is proposing higher import taxes for raw and refined sugar, along with a new ten percent tariff on aircraft, which would directly impact Embraer, Brazil's largest aircraft maker. The Trump administration has promised that these import taxes will bring back manufacturing jobs and reduce the federal deficit, despite concerns that last year's tariffs contributed to economic challenges.

The proposed broad exemption for thirty billion dollars worth of Chinese goods aligns with the recent truce established between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. Trump plans to host Xi next month at the Group of Two summit in Florida, where issues over access to rare earth minerals and China's purchases of American agricultural products could be discussed again. Greer noted that a truce is set to expire on January 10, 2027.

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China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs again stated its opposition on Wednesday, calling for the United States to resolve the issue through dialogue. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun declared that a tariff war or trade war serves no party's interests. Other nations facing the new tariffs include Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, and Thailand. Two additional countries, Mexico and Norway, currently face pending investigations.

The tariffs, rolled out the day before Thanksgiving, demonstrate the Trump administration's willingness to continue imposing duties even after voters' recent decisions. Some Democrats are likely to support certain tariffs, particularly those on China, and Trump retains the power to veto any legislation seeking to overturn these import taxes. The situation remains dynamic as the administration navigates these complex international trade relationships.