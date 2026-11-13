U.S. Producer Prices Rise 6.5% in October, Marking Largest Annual Surge Since Late 2022

The U.S. Labor Department reports producer prices increased 6.5 percent in October, driven by rising goods costs, signaling persistent inflationary pressures for American businesses despite lower energy prices.

U.S. producer prices rose 6.5 percent in October from a year earlier, representing the largest annual increase since November 2022, according to data released by the U.S. Labor Department on Friday. This surge in goods inflation accelerated significantly even as energy prices declined, highlighting ongoing cost pressures within the production pipeline. The index for final demand increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from September, a figure slightly below the 0.4 percent forecast by economists surveyed by Econoday. This monthly rise brought the annual increase to 6.5 percent, just under the 6.6 percent expected by market analysts. September's data was also revised upward to 1.4 percent from an initially reported 1.3 percent, further underscoring the magnitude of the preceding month's inflationary surge. Previous months showed a 0.4 percent rise in August, setting a baseline for this recent acceleration.

Goods Inflation Accelerates Despite Energy Drops

Goods prices increased 0.5 percent in October and stood 10.2 percent higher than a year earlier, marking the largest annual advance since October 2022. This represents a clear acceleration from September's reported 9.8 percent annual increase, indicating that wholesale costs for physical products are rising at a faster pace. The monthly increase in goods occurred despite a notable 7.9 percent decline in diesel fuel prices and a 0.1 percent drop in final demand energy prices overall. These energy declines failed to offset the broader upward trend in manufactured goods. Gasoline prices rose 0.5 percent, which is sharply slower than the 20.6 percent surge recorded in September, suggesting some stabilization in fuel costs but not enough to drag down the overall goods index. The resilience of goods prices points to persistent supply chain or demand-side pressures unrelated to energy commodities.

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Core Goods and Food Costs Continue Climb

More than 60 percent of October's goods increase came from products excluding food and energy, a key gauge of underlying inflation trends. Prices in this core category rose 0.5 percent, accelerating from September's 0.3 percent increase, and were up 5.2 percent over the past year. Specific components driving this rise included basic organic chemicals, which rose 3.9 percent, as well as prices for navigational instruments, jet fuel, and processed young chickens. While some categories like passenger car prices declined, the broader trend for core goods remains upward. Food prices climbed 1.3 percent after rising 1.1 percent in September, adding to evidence of renewed monthly pressure on food costs. Finished consumer foods increased 1.6 percent, further confirming that inflationary pressures are extending into essential household items. These shifts suggest that businesses are passing higher input costs onto consumers through staple goods.

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Services and Trade Margins Show Mixed Signals

Excluding food and energy, producer prices increased 0.3 percent in October, matching expectations, and were up 5 percent from a year earlier. September's monthly increase in that measure was revised up to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent, indicating that underlying cost pressures may have been underestimated in previous reports. A separate measure excluding food, energy, and trade services rose 0.5 percent for a second consecutive month, with an annual increase of 4.9 percent. Services prices rose 0.2 percent, marking their fifth consecutive monthly increase, and were up 5 percent from a year earlier. September's services increase was revised up to 1 percent from 0.8 percent, reflecting significant adjustments in labor and operational costs. Transportation and warehousing prices jumped 2 percent in October, with truck freight prices rising 3.9 percent and accounting for more than 80 percent of the overall services increase. However, declining wholesale and retail margins helped restrain services inflation. Trade services margins fell 0.2 percent, including a 4.2 percent decline in machinery and vehicle wholesaling margins. Services prices excluding trade rose 0.4 percent, showing that while some sectors face margin compression, others continue to see cost escalations.

Production Process and Index Methodology Details

Further back in the production process, processed goods prices rose 0.4 percent and were up 14.6 percent from a year earlier, the largest annual increase since July 2022. Processed materials excluding food and energy increased 0.9 percent, highlighting steep costs for intermediate manufacturing inputs. In contrast, raw materials provided some relief. Unprocessed goods prices fell 3.1 percent, led by a 10.3 percent decline in crude petroleum. Despite this, prices for intermediate services nevertheless rose 0.6 percent, bringing their annual increase to 6.8 percent, the largest since November 2022. The producer price index measures the prices paid to American businesses for goods and services, encompassing sales to consumers, households, businesses, and foreign purchasers. It offers a broader array of customers than is measured by the consumer price index. Although sometimes referred to as a wholesale price index, it is not strictly an index of wholesale prices. The headline figures come from the index for final demand, based on sales to end-users rather than intermediate goods. It excludes import prices since they are not paid to U.S. producers but includes export prices, which are excluded from the CPI, providing a unique view of domestic production costs.