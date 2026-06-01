U.S. owes $328 million to ILO, leading to rescinded appointment and financial instability

The U.S. owes $328 million to the International Labour Organization (ILO), impacting the organization's financial stability and operations. The ILO has rescinded the appointment of a top U.S. official to be deputy head of the UN agency due to delays in payments. The U.S. usually holds the deputy role as the biggest donor, paying 22% of the organization's budget. If by September, member states do not pay their arrears, including the U.S., the organization faces a liquidity gap of 27 million francs ($34 million USD), meaning the organization will launch emergency measures. The ILO will give an update on its financial situation at a meeting in mid-June.

The U.S. owes $328 million to the International Labour Organization (ILO), impacting the organization's financial stability and operations. The ILO has rescinded the appointment of a top U.S. official to be deputy head of the UN agency due to delays in payments.

The U.S. usually holds the deputy role as the biggest donor, paying 22% of the organization's budget. If by September, member states do not pay their arrears, including the U.S., the organization faces a liquidity gap of 27 million francs ($34 million USD), meaning the organization will launch emergency measures. The ILO will give an update on its financial situation at a meeting in mid-June





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International Labour Organization U.S. Debt ILO Appointment ILO Financial Stability ILO Liquidity Gap ILO Update

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