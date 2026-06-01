Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

U.S. owes $328 million to ILO, leading to rescinded appointment and financial instability

International Relations News

U.S. owes $328 million to ILO, leading to rescinded appointment and financial instability
International Labour OrganizationU.S. DebtILO Appointment
📆6/1/2026 8:58 PM
📰KSLcom
21 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 33% · Publisher: 51%

The U.S. owes $328 million to the International Labour Organization (ILO), impacting the organization's financial stability and operations. The ILO has rescinded the appointment of a top U.S. official to be deputy head of the UN agency due to delays in payments. The U.S. usually holds the deputy role as the biggest donor, paying 22% of the organization's budget. If by September, member states do not pay their arrears, including the U.S., the organization faces a liquidity gap of 27 million francs ($34 million USD), meaning the organization will launch emergency measures. The ILO will give an update on its financial situation at a meeting in mid-June.

The U.S. owes $328 million to the International Labour Organization (ILO), impacting the organization's financial stability and operations. The ILO has rescinded the appointment of a top U.S. official to be deputy head of the UN agency due to delays in payments.

The U.S. usually holds the deputy role as the biggest donor, paying 22% of the organization's budget. If by September, member states do not pay their arrears, including the U.S., the organization faces a liquidity gap of 27 million francs ($34 million USD), meaning the organization will launch emergency measures. The ILO will give an update on its financial situation at a meeting in mid-June

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KSLcom /  🏆 549. in US

International Labour Organization U.S. Debt ILO Appointment ILO Financial Stability ILO Liquidity Gap ILO Update

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USMNT vs. Senegal—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and LineupsUSMNT vs. Senegal—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and LineupsU.S. national team manager Mauricio Pochettino will see his official World Cup squad in action for the first time on Sunday.
Read more »

Brazil vs. Panama—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and LineupsBrazil vs. Panama—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and LineupsThe winningest nation in World Cup history faces a rising Concacaf side before heading to North America this summer.
Read more »

How to Watch Brazil vs. Panama on TV, Live Stream: International FriendlyHow to Watch Brazil vs. Panama on TV, Live Stream: International FriendlyBrazil will play the first of two friendlies before the start of its 2026 World Cup campaign.
Read more »

International arbitrators reject $134M claim by Rwanda against UK for scrapped migrant dealInternational arbitrators reject $134M claim by Rwanda against UK for scrapped migrant dealAn international arbitration panel has rejected Rwanda's multimillion-dollar claim linked to a controversial refugee resettlement deal.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-06-01 23:59:06