U.S. Open Long Shot Predictions & Sleeper Picks: Dark Horse Picks

Patrick Reed (+4000) and Si Woo Kim (+4500) headline my U.S. Open long-shot predictions, with short game the key to success at Shinnecock Hills.

Patrick Reed and Si Woo Kim highlight my U.S. Open long-shot predictions ahead of the third major of the year at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

The incredibly difficult playing conditions of the U.S. Open make the event one of the best in golf for betting on long shots. Two of the past three winners of the third major have had pre-tournament, I've identified three sleeper picks worth backing for the outright win at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Patrick Reed began his first year away from LIV Golf with victories in two of his first four events of 2026.

He was a co-runner-up in a third event in that run. He's been doing it with an elite short game and ball strikine that makes him the perfect fit for this highly difficult venue. Though he hasn't been playing as often lately, he finished T12 in the Masters and T10 in the PGA Championship. He relied heavily on an exceptional short game and ball-striking in those tournaments.

His Reed also finished fourth in the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills at +4. He gained 1.53 strokes per round on approach for the tournament, according to. I would bet on Reed to win the U.S. Open all the way down to +2500, as that price is closer to the caliber of player he is in 2026. I consider him a top-10 golfer in this field, and his major results this season back that up.

Yet, he's 16th on the oddsboard at BetMGM. Patrick Cantlay didn't have much success at Shinnecock Hills eight years ago. He finished T45 and lost strokes on the greens. His putting has been better this season amid the best season of his professional career.

He has two runner-up finishes, two third-place showings, and four other top-10s through 16 events played. Those include a runner-up in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and a T10 in the Memorial. Though Kim struggled in the year's first two majors, his current form makes him an excellent course fit for Shinnecock Hills and the U.S. Open conditions.

He has gained a total of 0.90 strokes per round on and around the greens over his last 16 rounds, and he's been one of this field's most accurate drivers of the golf ball over that span. That I've bet on Kim a lot this season, but I'm not ready to quit.

I love the value of the +4500 odds to win and would bet this down to +3500, while also looking to bet on him in the top 5 market. I consider him to be safely in the top 15 contenders based on course fit and current form. I'd expect his odds to shorten by Thursday morning. I'm keeping the odds for my 2026 U.S. Open long-shot picks a little shorter due to the immense difficulty of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

This is, arguably, my favorite U.S. Open venue. I remember Retief Goosen's victory at -4 in 2004 and Brooks Koepka's win in 2018 with a 72-hole score of +1. Both golfers were inside the top 10 of the OWGR at the time of those victories, and they were each priced at +3000 or shorter ahead of Round 1.

Though I'm going outside of the top 10 of the OWGR with my above picks, I consider there to be value in the: Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Esten is the Content Manager for Covers.com. He has been in the sports betting industry since the legalization of mobile sports betting in New Jersey.

In writing and personal betting, Esten focuses on golf and the NFL, while dabbling in futures bets across all major North American sports, looking for edges with value picks and long shots. His favorite markets to research and bet include golf outrights and NFL touchdown scorers. Esten hunts for pricing differences and player skill sets against the opponent .

DraftKings is his go-to sportsbook and first stop for most betting markets, as it is often first-to-market with golf odds each week and next year's futures odds. Esten's previous stops include time with GolfWeek. He previously worked in the fantasy sports industry with FNTSY Sports Network, theScore, and USA TODAY, where he started to build his NFL and golf betting experience. Esten graduated from the College of Sports Media with a diploma in Radio and Television Sports Broadcasting.

He has appeared on FNTSY Sports Network, VSiN, and VSiN's Long Shots podcast, where he correctly called Will Zalatoris as the winner of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. An annual staple bet has now hit twice in a row with Rory McIlroy's consecutive Masters wins. Esten views sports betting much like golf and advises beginner bettors to compete against themselves rather than worrying about what others may or may not be doing based on social media claims.

U.S. Open Odds and Live Win Probability 2026: Who'll Win at Shinnecock Hills?





Covers / 🏆 341. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Group C Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group C. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group E Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group E. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group F Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group F. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Expert Picks & Game 6 Best BetsNHL expert picks for Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 6, including our favorite player prop picks.

Read more »