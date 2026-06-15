The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) is adding dozens of trains to the Hamptons this week as the U.S. Open Golf Championship returns to Southampton for the first time since 2018 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. The LIRR had 77,000 tournament goers in 2018 with higher numbers expected this year.

The Long Island Rail Road is adding dozens of trains to the Hamptons this week as the U.S. Open Golf Championship returns to Southampton for the first time since 2018 at The LIRR had 77,000 tournament goers in 2018 with higher numbers expected this year.

The railroad plans on adding around seven to eight more trains on each of the four tournament days.

“The Long Island Rail Road is ready,” said LIRR President Rob Free. “Avoid the traffic and use our exceptionally reliable service to and from Shinnecock Hills for all the golf action. Extra staff will also be on hand at Southampton to help customers throughout the championship for a great customer experience. ” Train lengths will be increased as well to accommodate the added riders.

This allows for attendees to have more options for travelling to and from the Shinnecock Hills Station. When the practice rounds start on June 15, the LIRR will have 22 trains going back and forth from the Shinnecock Hills Station with 10 coming in and 12 leaving. Once the tournament begins on June 18, the LIRR will service 25 trains with 12 coming in and 13 leaving.

Weekend championship days will have increased service as the railroad plans to have 26 trains going to and from the Shinnecock Hills Station. This breaks down to 13 trains coming in and 13 coming out compared to the 18 weekend trains in 2018. Additional information about the tournament can be found on the MTA’s apps. Attendees can download the TrainTime app which has the option for buying tickets and checking the train’s status.

If attendees have questions, the app has a built-in customer service option. Attendees can also download the MTA app where attendees can see the train schedule along with the times when the bus and rail arrive in the station. If attendees have any questions, the MTA app also has a built-in customer service. If attendees prefer email, the MTA sends email alerts about the travel to and from Southampton.

Additionally, the MTA sends newsletters such as The Weekender which can be signed up for. TheFor those who prefer phone calls, attendees can call the MTA’s 511 number which will give out information about train services. The MTA’s 711 relay number is for attendees who are hard of hearing and deaf.

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