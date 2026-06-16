U.S. Open Dark Horse Picks, Sleepers and Long Shot Predictions

Don't let the World Cup distract you from the fact that the third major men's golf tournament of the year is set for this week! The best golfers will tee it up

Don't let the World Cup distract you from the fact that the third major men's golf tournament of the year is set for this week!

The best golfers will tee it up at Shinnecock for the 2026 U.S. Open, and if you're looking for some longshot bets or dark horse plays for your DFS lineups, you're in the right place. Let's take a look at three of my favorite golfers who are available at 100-1 odds or longer to win this week. If Sepp Straka can get a hot putter, he's going to look like a strong bet at 115-1.

He has gained significant strokes with his approach play in seven straight starts, and few golfers are better with a long iron in their hands. He has already won events with strong fields throughout his career, so the next logical step would be a win at a major. This could be his week if his short game comes together at the right time.

Alex Noren had a rough outing at the Canadian Open, but a T7 finish at the Cadillac Championship and a solo ninth finish at the Memorial Tournament show that he's still in strong form. Noren's style of play is going to be a great fit for Shinnecock. Scrambling to save par is one of Noren's biggest strengths, so if he can limit the damage throughout his rounds, that's going to be enough to keep him in the mix.

Cameron Smith virtually disappeared from contention at majors ever since joining LIV, but his T7 finish at the PGA Championship shows he may be returning to elite form. He followed that T7 finish up with a T5 finish at LIV Andalucia, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him carry that form into this year's U.S. Open.

If strong iron play with an elite short game is what's going to lead to success at Shinnecock, prime Cam Smith would be a perfect fit. Can the 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year get back to his top level of play? Maybe not, but it's worth betting on at 150-1. Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf.

He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.





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