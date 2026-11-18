Federal prosecutors announce $10 million rewards for two alleged Guatemalan narcotics leaders, one recently captured and the other still at large.

Federal authorities in San Diego announced a pair of ten-million-dollar rewards on Monday for information leading to the convictions of two alleged high-level drug traffickers from Guatemala. The U.S. State Department and Homeland Security Investigations confirmed the significant financial incentives aimed at dismantling transnational criminal networks operating across the Americas.

Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, a forty-year-old alleged leader of a massive cocaine trafficking operation, was arrested last week by the San Diego-area Homeland Security Task Force. A photograph provided by prosecutors shows task force agents posing with Montejo on a tarmac with a jet in the background, although authorities declined to specify when or where he was initially captured.

Also read Handwritten draft of MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech to go on display before it’s sold at auction

Montejo made his initial appearance on November 9 in San Diego federal court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of international conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on board a vessel. He returned to court on Tuesday for a detention hearing, agreeing to remain in custody while the case is pending.

Montejo's Criminal Network And Alliances

Federal prosecutors allege that Montejo leads a transnational criminal organization with ties to so-called narcoterrorist cartels in Mexico. During a multi-year investigation, agents allegedly seized more than twelve thousand pounds of cocaine and three-point-seven million dollars linked to his operations.

Advertisement

The suspect is known by at least eight aliases, including Mosh, Kraken, Gladiator, and Captain Morgan. The indictment states that his drug-trafficking conspiracy spanned North, Central, and South America, including Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Mexico.

The State Department alleges Montejo was a co-leader of Cartel Chiapas y Guatemala, directing criminal operations including drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, human trafficking, and murder. The cartel allegedly operates along Guatemala's border with Mexico and associates with Mexico's Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación.

Rewards For Wanted Fugitives And Captures

Alongside Montejo, authorities are offering a ten-million-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Walfre Donaldo Calderón Calderón, a forty-four-year-old alleged co-director of the same group. Known by the alias El Teniente Jr., Calderón was indicted in twenty-nineteen on two drug distribution conspiracy charges.

Calderón remains at large, while his brother, Edgar Panon Yovani Calderón Calderón, was extradited from France last year. Edgar pleaded guilty to a cocaine distribution conspiracy charge and was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison last May.

Advertisement

The announcement also references the recent capture of Eugenio Darío Molina López, the sixty-two-year-old father-in-law of Montejo and alleged top leader of Los Huistas. Molina, described as one of the world's most notorious cocaine traffickers, also pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody in San Diego.

Ongoing Investigations And Next Steps

The father of Walfre Calderón, his brother, and ten other individuals were also indicted in the same case. The indictment was partially unsealed in twenty-twenty-four following the extradition of Edgar Calderón, highlighting the ongoing progress of the multi-year investigation.

U.S. prosecutors continue to offer these substantial rewards to encourage public assistance in securing convictions for these dangerous criminals. The rewards apply to information leading directly to the conviction of Axel Montejo and the arrest or conviction of the still-at-large Walfre Calderón.

These coordinated legal actions demonstrate the federal government's commitment to dismantling narcoterrorist networks that threaten security across the Western Hemisphere. Citizens with information regarding these individuals are urged to contact local federal authorities immediately.