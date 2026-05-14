U.S. News & World Report Rankings: America Not Top 10, Switzerland Best Overall

The U.S. News & World Report released its annual rankings of 100 countries, using eight categories and 24 subcategories. Switzerland was named the best overall, while America ranked #1 in culture and tourism but not in any other category.

You know, a lot of people think their country is the greatest in the world, but the U.S. News & World Report’s In the annual report, using eight categories and 24 subcategories, U.S. News & World Report managed to pull research from 30 different sources to evaluate 100 countries against each other and determine which was the best overall, and which was the best in each category.

The categories included: economic development and governance, health, culture and tourism, education, infrastructure, military, and environment. Switzerland ranked #1 in economic development and governance, #4 in health, and #2 in culture and tourism. America, land of the free and home of the brave, hits #1 in culture and tourism, but not in any other category. Instead, those were as follows: Germany, Singapore, Australia, and Norway.

It’s hard not to be stung a bit that America can’t even rank in the top 10 of best countries in the world, but when you think of the things the rankings are based on — governance, civic health, health — it’s easy to understand why. And maybe we need the work of Germany’s PR department to help fix us up at this point. So, like, maybe we could fix some priorities here





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U.S. News & World Report Rankings Switzerland Best Overall America Culture And Tourism Ranking Germany PR Department America Priorities Infrastructure Categories National Well-Being

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