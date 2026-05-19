U.S. News Headlines (includes America-themed prayer rally, World Cup host changes, Supreme Court decision, FDA rejection of Elon Musk claims)

This news text includes an America-themed prayer rally drawing thousands to Washington's National Mall, the Supreme Court sending back a closely watched Native American voting rights case, New York hosting 8 World Cup games, and other updates like Cannes reveal a new angle in Miles Teller's film, and the future of a beloved dog statue in New York under threat. The passage also discusses conflicting advice about when to get a mammogram, a photography session using a low angle and fast lens, and a section on major Ebola outbreaks and its first identification.

An America-themed prayer rally drew thousands to Washington's National Mall, along with widespread coverage of the recent Supreme Court decision to send a closely watched Native American voting rights case back to the lower court.

Additionally, New York was announced as the host for eight 2026 FIFA World Cup games, including the final, to be held in New Jersey. Meanwhile, Cannes showcased a new side to Miles Teller in the film 'Paper Tiger'.

Moreover, a federal court rejected Elon Musk's claims against OpenAI, stating that he filed his lawsuit too late. Additionally, there was news on the future of a beloved dog statue in New York and a Nigerian duo who claimed an absurd record by driving an old three-wheel vehicle all the way across Africa.

The passage also covers conflicting advice on when to get a mammogram, a new low angle and fast lens in a photography session, and the World In Pictures section featuring major Ebola outbreaks and the disease's first identification





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America-Themed Prayer Rally Supreme Court Native American Voting Rights 'Paper Tiger' 'World Cup Host Changes'

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