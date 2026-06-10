U.S. Music Publishing Revenue Rises to $7.3 Billion in 2025, NMPA Annual Meeting Highlights

The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) revealed at its annual meeting on Wednesday that U.S. music publishing revenue rose to $7.3 billion in 2025. The meeting, held at Alice Tully Hall at New York’s Lincoln Center, is considered a state of the union for U.S. music publishers and attended by the industry’s highest-ranking publishers and songwriters. The chief legal officer and chief operating officer of the NMPA led the meeting and mentioned that a subscription tier that includes multiple offerings for a discounted price tag led to a loss of almost $500 million in value for songwriters and publishers. The NMPA annual meeting also noted that U.S. publishing revenue has climbed again in 2025 to $7.3 billion, outpacing the growth of recorded music for the fourth year in a row. Deals negotiated and settled by the NMPA in the past fiscal year have led to the distribution of about $110 million to its membership. The NMPA has struck licensing deals with AI music companies Udio and KLAY, marking the first industry-wide licensing deal with a major AI music company. The NMPA honored a number of songwriters and executives for their dedication to the music industry, including a tribute to the 2026 NMPA Songwriter Icon recipient.

U.S. music publishing revenue rose to $7.3 billion in 2025, according to the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) at its annual meeting on Wednesday (June 10).

The meeting, held at Alice Tully Hall at New York’s Lincoln Center, is considered a state of the union for U.S. music publishers and attended by the industry’s highest-ranking publishers and songwriters. The chief legal officer and chief operating officer of the NMPA, who led the meeting, mentioned that a subscription tier that includes multiple offerings for a discounted price tag led to a loss of almost $500 million in value for songwriters and publishers.

The NMPA annual meeting also noted that U.S. publishing revenue has climbed again in 2025 to $7.3 billion, outpacing the growth of recorded music for the fourth year in a row. Deals negotiated and settled by the NMPA in the past fiscal year have led to the distribution of about $110 million to its membership. The NMPA has struck licensing deals with AI music companies Udio and KLAY, marking the first industry-wide licensing deal with a major AI music company.

The NMPA honored a number of songwriters and executives for their dedication to the music industry, including a tribute to the 2026 NMPA Songwriter Icon recipient





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National Music Publishers' Association U.S. Music Publishing Revenue Bundling Mechanical Royalties Copyright Royalty Board AI Music Companies Songwriter Icon Non-Performing Songwriter Icon Industry Legacy Award

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