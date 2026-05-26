The U.S. military carried out strikes on missile launch sites and boats placing mines in southern Iran, targeting threats to its troops. Oil prices were mixed, with Brent crude rising but still trading below $100 a barrel while U.S. benchmark crude oil fell. The attacks came even as President Donald Trump said on social media that negotiations on ending the war were ‘proceeding nicely.’ Markets have been swayed by various developments and comments by Trump, with U.S. futures jumping and the U.S. dollar rising against the yen and the euro. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could impact oil prices, as its closure has prevented oil tankers from exiting the Persian Gulf and delivering crude to customers worldwide. Japan, for instance, imports almost all its oil, most of it through the strait.

The U.S. military carried out strikes on missile launch sites and boats placing mines in southern Iran, targeting threats to its troops. Oil prices were mixed, with Brent crude rising but still trading below $100 a barrel while U.S. benchmark crude oil fell.

The attacks came even as President Donald Trump said on social media that negotiations on ending the war were ‘proceeding nicely. ’ Markets have been swayed by various developments and comments by Trump, with U.S. futures jumping and the U.S. dollar rising against the yen and the euro. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could impact oil prices, as its closure has prevented oil tankers from exiting the Persian Gulf and delivering crude to customers worldwide.

Japan, for instance, imports almost all its oil, most of it through the strait





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U.S. Military Strikes In Iran Oil Prices Mixed Markets React Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Impact

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