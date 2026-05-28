U.S. military strikes another alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific, killing 2

At least 196 people have been killed in boat strikes since September, while the Pentagon has not provided evidence the vessels were carrying drugs.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military on Wednesday struck another vessel suspected of transporting drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two men. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content.showing a boat resting on the water before being struck by an explosion.

The last few seconds of the video show smoke and fire rising from the boat. A day earlier, U.S. forces had launched a strike on an alleged drug vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing one man and leaving two survivors. Southern Command said it “immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivors.

” The Trump administration’s campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters, including the eastern Pacific and the Caribbean Sea, hasand killed at least 196 people in total. The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs.

The Pentagon watchdog said last week that it will evaluate whether the U.S. military followed an established targeting framework when carrying out the The six-phase Joint Targeting Cycle include a military commander’s intent, target development, analysis, decision, execution and assessment.





NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Quad foreign ministers hold talks in New Delhi on Indo-Pacific cooperationForeign ministers from the Quad countries of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States are meeting in New Delhi to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and their concern over China’s growing influence in the region.

Read more »

Quad regroups in Delhi as Rubio pushes Indo-Pacific unity amid Iran tensionsAt high-stakes meeting in New Delhi, US Secretary of State urges Australia, India and Japan to deepen Quad cooperation on maritime security, critical minerals and regional stability as divisions over Iran war cloud the alliance's future.

Read more »

China targets Trump’s top ally in PacificThe pressure campaign against Japan shows economic statecraft is now a central tool in Beijing's arsenal, an analyst says.

Read more »

Elon Musk Uses Trump’s War to Squeeze More Megabucks From PentagonThe tech broligarch has jacked up prices just as demand has exploded.

Read more »