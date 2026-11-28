U.S. Central Command said Friday the military disabled the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer on Thursday by firing “precision munitions” at the ship’s stern from a military aircraft.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military has disabled a merchant ship in the Gulf of Oman that was trying to run its blockade of Iranian ports, U.S. Central Command said Friday.

A military aircraft fired “precision munitions” at the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer on Thursday, and the “ship’s propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed,” it said in a statement. According to U.S. Central Command, the Pacific Archer left the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas before it attempted to run the blockade. Ship tracking websites list the vessel’s destination as Singapore.

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The commander of the Iranian navy, Shahram Irani, said Friday on state television that Iran will carry out operations “that will not only break the naval blockade but also drive the enemy out of the region’s waters. ” The strike comes as the Trump administration weighs its options in the long-simmering war with Iran, which began at the end of February and has settled into a quiet stalemate in the past several months.