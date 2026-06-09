U.S. military plans to lease Alaska land for AI data centers, community responds

Planned data centers in Interior Alaska have some residents concerned over potential impacts to the community.

, the U.S. Department of Defense announced its intention to “potentially build and operate one or more advanced artificial intelligence data centers at three DAF installations in Alaska,” including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Clear Space Force Station and Eielson Air Force Base .

on June 5, the Department of the Air Force called the lease opportunity “a strategic effort by the service to leverage its real estate portfolio for technological advancement while creating new economic opportunities. ” In the area of Eielson Air Force Base, five parcels of land are referenced in the RFLP for potential development, including one near southeast North Pole, two across the Richardson Highway from Eielson, one in the heart of the air force base and one further north but still within Eielson.

Robert Moriarty, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, was quoted in the press release calling the planned effort a “public-private partnership,” saying, “By making this land available, we are supporting the growing demands of the AI industry while generating value that directly supports our missions and the readiness of our Airmen and Guardians. ” Last week, community member Sarah Hollister posted about the potential data centers on social media, raising concerns about the impacts a project like this could have on those who live nearby.

“I have a third-generation family home in the Eielson Farm Road community, and so I was a little concerned,” she said. “You see things in the news about what data centers do to the surrounding communities, and I just wanted to make sure, you know, that we weren’t too close to the possible center locations or that this wasn’t going to impact our daily life.

” Particularly, Hollister expressed concern with the amount of water that would be used to operate a data center, as well as the noise such properties are said to give off.

“People say living close to them, it’s like having a vacuum cleaner on 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I can’t imagine anyone in Salcha is going to want to listen to a vacuum cleaner,” she said. Hollister further pointed out that three of the proposed sites would be expected to use the Golden Valley Electric Association grid and asked whether that would impact members’ bills.

“Another huge concern I have is data centers tend to let off a ton of heat, and what can that do to our permafrost? ” Hollister added. Arguing that some of these proposed sites fall close to neighborhoods, Hollister explained, “Noise doesn’t stop at property lines. Permafrost and sinkholes don’t stop at property lines.

The air doesn’t stop at property lines. ”“We want to make sure that our land is passed down to the next generation. If we build giant data centers that destroy the air and destroy the water, we’re not going to be able to do that,” Hollister said.

“Our land will not be there for the next generation, and so I just want to take a step back, slow down, and make sure that we’re doing the right thing with this, that these... data centers are not going to harm our community. ”Alaska’s News Source reached out to the Department of the Air Force for an interview but have not heard back.

We also have not received answers to our written questions about what the timeline for building the data centers would look like, whether the community’s input on the project is being factored into the decisions being made, how the data center will be powered, and what potential impacts the community could see as a result of the effort. Driver involved in deadly late night Anchorage crash charged with manslaughterUPDATE: Tudor reopened after four-vehicle collisionJury hears opposing views on rescue response in trial on deadly heli-ski crash that killed Czech billionaire





AKNewsNow / 🏆 460. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artificial Intelligence Data Centers AI Eielson Air Force Base North Pole Hollister Salcha Moriarty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wayne and Wanda: Readers respond to the question of whether to leave AlaskaOnline replies resoundingly agreed that the unhappy advice-seeking writer should trust her instincts and try relocating.

Read more »

‘Sea of pink’: 34th year of Alaska Run for Women draws thousandsThousands of participants gathered at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus on Saturday for the 34th annual Alaska Run for Women.

Read more »

Taylor Deal Wins Women's 5-Mile Run at 2026 Alaska Run for WomenAnchorage runner Taylor Deal claimed first place with a time of 27:29 in the 5‑mile race at the 2026 Alaska Run for Women held on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus on June 6, featuring a field of 43 local competitors from Anchorage, Eagle River and Palmer.

Read more »

Exclusive: 'Hell on Wheels' Killer Confessed to Inmates She Planned MurdersFormer inmates at the Ohio Reformatory for Women reveal that Mackenzie Shirilla, the 'Hell on Wheels' killer, admitted to intentionally killing her boyfriend and friend in a 2022 crash, directly contradicting her public claims of innocence and a medical emergency.

Read more »