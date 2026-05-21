The mission to stop the illegal flow of drugs in the Caribbean Sea, led by using lethal force against maritime suspects involved in smuggling, has come at a staggering cost of more than $647 million. Despite claims of legality, the legality of these strikes is being questioned.

The mission to stop the illegal flow of drugs in the Caribbean Sea , led by using lethal force against maritime suspects involved in smuggling, has come at a staggering cost of more than $647 million.

The objective of this mission was to establish deterrence against armed drug cartels, which involved executing raids on suspected vessels, blowing them up or detaining the crew if necessary. Despite claims from the Pentagon, the legality of these strikes is being questioned, as, on several occasions, U.S. service members violated established military protocols by launching additional strikes on vessels that did not require it.

Several people who survived U.S. strikes were rescued and returned to their home countries, raising concerns about the ability to ensure the safety of any survivors. The administration of President Trump insists these strikes are legal, and the president has reportedly asked the then-commander of U.S. Southern Command to retire before the end of his tenure.

Recent developments point to the administration's focus on Venezuela, with the military blockading its oil to pressure the government, and Cuba, with five exiles of the Brothers to the Rescue group charged with crimes related to the attack on two Cuban aircraft. Meanwhile, three U.S. warships entered the southern Caribbean Sea shortly after pre-charged with crimes related to the attack on two Cuban aircraft. The former commander of U.S. Southern Command, Adm.

Alvin Holsey, was asked to retire before the end of his tenure





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Mission Caribbean Sea Drugs Smuggling Mariners Lethal Targeting Warships Strikes Deterrence Pretext Deaths Survivors Safety Political Intrigue International Relations Cartels Drug Cartels Venezuela Cuba Exiles Brothers To The Rescue

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