U.S. Central Command disabled the Palau-flagged MV Pacific Archer after it refused to comply with naval blockade orders in the Gulf of Oman.

The United States military disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday following a standoff with the ship's crew. U.S. Central Command confirmed that the action was taken after the vessel refused to comply with ongoing naval blockade directives in the region.

Central Command Announces Naval Strike

U.S. Central Command released a statement and accompanying video on Friday detailing the military intervention. The footage showed military aircraft launching a strike against the stern of the Palau-flagged motor vessel known as the MV Pacific Archer during the incident.

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Vessel Departed Iranian Port Before Incident

The bulk carrier had recently departed from Bandar Abbas, a major port city in southern Iran. This location sits along the Persian Gulf near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The vessel attempted to run the U.S. naval blockade despite receiving multiple prior warnings from American forces.

Strict Enforcement of Maritime Blockade

U.S. Central Command stated that it is continuing to strictly enforce the established maritime blockade. The command reported redirecting one hundred and fifty-eight compliant commercial vessels. Additionally, the military disabled six other vessels that refused to comply with the orders.

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Mariners Urged to Heed Warnings

All mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman and the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz are urged to heed blockade warnings. These warnings are issued by U.S. Central Command forces to ensure safe navigation and compliance with international maritime directives.

Reporting by Political Correspondent

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. She covers the political developments surrounding this military action.