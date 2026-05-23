U.S. military conducts rapid response exercise with Marines and aircraft in Venezuela, over four months after previous activity

The U.S. military conducts a rapid response exercise involving Marines and military aircraft in Venezuela, over four months after their last activity in the region. This exercise aims to improve the military's rapid response capability both in Venezuela and worldwide, with the focus on 'medical emergencies or catastrophic emergencies'.

The U.S. military conducts a rapid response exercise in Venezuela featuring Marines and military aircraft , over four months after their last activity in the region.

The exercise aims to improve the military's rapid response capability both in Venezuela and worldwide. Foreign Minister Yván Gil stated that the U.S. would conduct the exercise to prepare for 'medical emergencies or catastrophic emergencies' in Venezuela. Some Caracas residents gather near the embassy to watch the aircraft, while a few others protest the exercise.

The military aircraft last flew over Caracas in January when they captured President Maduro and his wife, who have since pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges





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Venezuela Military Aircraft Rapid Response Exercise Rapid Response Capability Rescue Force Medical Emergencies Catastrophic Emergencies Donald Trump Medical Challenges Political Challenges Rescue Mission

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