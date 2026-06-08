U.S. Men's National Team Holds Fan-Attended Practice Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Thousands of fans gathered at Irvine's Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium to watch the U.S. Men's National Team train ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event, part of a ticket lottery, featured autograph sessions and on-field displays as supporters expressed their excitement for the tournament.

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team held an open training session at the Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine on Monday, June 8, 2026, as final preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The event, which allowed fans who won a ticket lottery to attend, showcased a vibrant display of national support with the park's giant air balloon adorned in red, white, and blue. Thousands of enthusiastic supporters gathered to watch the team practice, cheer them on, and even catch stray balls that flew into the stands.

The atmosphere was electric as fans like Martha Gray passionately cheered from the sidelines, while players such as Alejandro Zendejas took time after practice to sign autographs. Antonee Robinson entertained the crowd by balancing a ball on his head at the end of the session, and Miles Robinson was seen running drills during the practice. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, with matches hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The U.S. team's opening match is set for June 12 against Paraguay in Inglewood. Fans traveled from far and wide to witness the training, including Juan Reyes, who drove an hour and a half from San Diego with his 13-year-old son, Adrian. Reyes expressed his hope that the team advances far in the tournament, while his son simply exclaimed, We're stoked! Anaheim resident Samantha Sanchez, a lifelong soccer player, also attended to show her support.

She hoped to see some flashy moves like rainbows during the practice and was eager to see what the team would do in the World Cup. Another fan, Ancelat, noted that the players seemed to be taking it easy during the session, likely due to their recent friendly match against Germany in Chicago, which they lost 1-2. Despite the loss, she believed the game could have boosted the players' confidence.

The event highlighted the growing excitement for the World Cup on home soil, with fans uniting to support the national team ahead of its opening match





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U.S. Men's National Team 2026 FIFA World Cup Irvine Great Park Soccer Training Session Fans Paraguay

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