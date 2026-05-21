Right-wing populists in the U.S. are building political ties with their European counterparts after years of cooperation, with the Pact of Free Cities being one of the primary networks. Some U.S. cities facing funding cuts and threats from hostile governments are joining these groups.

Lacey Beaty, mayor of Beaverton, Ore. , flew across nine time zones for the recent meeting of the Pact of Free Cities, which took place in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Beaty was one of the U.S. cities to join the pact. The Pact of Free Cities is a group of more than forty municipalities working together to defend democracy and fight authoritarianism. It was founded in 2019 by mayors from Budapest, Prague, Warsaw, and Bratislava to stand up for progressive values and brainstorm on how to deal with hostile national governments.

President Trump, who is a right-wing populist, developedThe American cities, including Boston, Chicago, San Antonio, and Cincinnati, to join the pact virtually or in person, following its annual meeting. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval joined the pact because of the actions of the Trump administration that continue to undermine democratic institutions and values.

Currently, the Pact of Free Cities has more than forty members, including cities like Wuhan, Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Ljubljana, which took measures to oppose their governments' authoritarian tendencies or confront censorship. Right-wing populists in the U.S. have been building political ties across the Atlantic Ocean for the past several years to support and learn from one another.

This cooperation has seen the rise of networks, such as the Pact of Free Cities, with the goal of countering the effects of national populism that threaten liberal-democratic values. The cities involved in these networks also have to deal with funding cuts by federal governments that do not align with their liberal politics and may try to cut funding to cities for being too liberal. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval was one of the U.S. cities to join the pact.

Pureval had joined the pact due to the actions of the Trump administration, which undermined democratic values in the country, especially homologous with its European counterparts, and therefore, Pureval felt it necessary for Cincinnati to join the pact for the betterment of the country. At the recent meeting of the Pact of Free Cities, Mayor Carpenter said that cities should have precise messaging to let residents when federal governments attempt to undermine the democratic system.





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Pact Of Free Cities U.S. Mayors European Right-Wing Populists Political Ties Cooperation Right-Wing Populism Democratic Institutions Funding Cuts Hostile National Governments

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