The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for Ronald Rutledge, 45, accused of firing at deputies in Stevens County. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service is conducting an intensive manhunt for Ronald Rutledge, a 45-year-old suspect wanted for the attempted murder of Stevens County Sheriff's deputies. This high-stakes search was triggered by a violent confrontation on Sunday that left law enforcement officers under fire. Authorities have classified Rutledge as armed and dangerous, urging the public to avoid any contact and report his location immediately to ensure public safety.

Rutledge Suspect Profile and Wanted Charges

Ronald Rutledge is described by law enforcement as a 45-year-old white male, standing approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 205 pounds. He is bald and is currently wanted on serious charges including attempted aggravated murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. The U.S. Marshals Service emphasizes that Rutledge remains at large and poses a significant threat to the community.

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Incident Timeline and Stolen Polaris Ranger

The incident began on Sunday around 2:50 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of trespass and burglary in Stevens County. After observing a suspect along a local road, the deputies initiated contact. Rutledge allegedly fired at the deputies with a semi-automatic rifle before fleeing the scene. He was seen traveling toward Highway 231 on Hesseltine Rd and escaped in a stolen white 2018 four-door Polaris Ranger. By Monday, authorities had located the stolen Polaris Ranger, but Rutledge himself remained elusive.

Public Safety Warnings and Reporting Tips

Public safety officials strongly discourage anyone from approaching Ronald Rutledge or attempting to intervene. The U.S. Marshals Service is actively searching for him and relies on the public for assistance. Individuals with information regarding Rutledge's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact the Marshals Service 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332. This developing story continues to unfold as authorities narrow down potential hiding locations.

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Other Recent Washington Law Enforcement Updates

In related news, the Puyallup Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting in the Northwest area of Puyallup along 8th Ave. NW. Pierce County Sheriff's office is investigating the incident which occurred after a man pointed a gun at police. Additionally, a Tacoma motocross coach was convicted of producing child pornography after allegedly coercing minors into sending sexually explicit images through Snapchat. These events highlight the diverse range of law enforcement activities across the region.

Additional Local Incidents and Arrests

Washington authorities have also addressed other criminal activities. A woman was arrested in Washington for trying to purchase a pickup truck using a stolen identity and a fake driver's license. In Marysville, police rescued 30 cats and two dogs from a home filled with waste and dangerous levels of ammonia, discovering 12 dead cats. Meanwhile, Michael Anthony O'Neal Fleming, accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at a gas station near the Space Needle, pleaded not guilty. These cases reflect the ongoing efforts to maintain public order and justice.