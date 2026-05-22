U.S. Marines show off HIMARS at Camp Fuji

The U.S. Marines conducted a live-fire training of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) mounted on trucks during a media tour at Camp Fuji, demonstrating American capabilities to deter potential Chinese aggression. The exercise lasted only a few minutes but was a significant demonstration for the allies. The HIMARS, introduced about 20 years ago, has been used successfully by Ukraine due to its mobility and precision fire capabilities.

The U.S. Marines during a media tour at Camp Fuji showed the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System ( HIMARS ) mounted on trucks and conducted live-fire training in Gotemba, south of Tokyo.

The exercise was a significant demonstration to Pacific allies of the American capabilities to deter potential Chinese aggression. The HIMARS, introduced about 20 years ago, has been used in Iraq and Afghanistan and was used successfully by Ukraine in its fight against Russia due to its mobility and precision fire capabilities. The goal is to bolster deterrence through strength, not confrontation, and to deny the ability of any country in the Indo-Pacific to dominate the U.S. or its allies





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U.S. Marines HIMARS China Pacific Allies Deterrence Capabilities Ukraine Russia Mobility Precision Fire

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