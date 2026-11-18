The U.S. has lost measles elimination status as cases surge to the highest rate in 30 years. Pennsylvania leads with 1,561 confirmed cases.

The Pan American Health Organization announced Tuesday the United States is no longer considered to have eliminated measles, as the virus continues to spread at its highest rate in three decades, according to public health officials.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in confirmed cases, with state health authorities reporting more than 1,500 so far this year. The United States has lost its measles elimination status as cases surge to a 30-year-high. Children and teens account for nearly 60% of cases nationwide, most among the unvaccinated or those with unknown vaccination status.

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The Pan American Health Organization announced Tuesday the United States is no longer considered to have eliminated measles, as the virus continues to spread at its highest rate in three decades, according to public health officials. Pennsylvania leads the nation in confirmed cases, with state health authorities reporting more than 1,500 so far this year. The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,561 cases of measles, with more than 500 in Lancaster County and nearly 100 in Chester County.

There have been seven deaths in Pennsylvania this year. The state has reported 19 new cases in less than a week. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are more than 5,400 cases nationwide this year, nearly double last year's total. The Pan American Health Organization officially announced on Tuesday that the U.S. has lost its "measles-elimination" status, a coveted public health designation the country has maintained since the year 2000.

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"The thing is, people are getting sick. People are dying from it and we no longer have a handle on it," said Dr. Mike Cirigliano, Penn Medicine. Children and teens under 20 account for nearly 60% of cases nationwide, mostly among the unvaccinated or those with unknown vaccination status.

"The bottomline here is that it is now endemic and it's been circulating for greater than 12 months," said Dr. Mike. The CDC director, Dr. Erica Schwartz, said in a statement that there will be no change to the federal response, noting, "We know where the transmission is occurring and we've invested $100 million in state and local health departments to reach those communities.

" What they're saying: "We need to have them isolated and make sure they are not spreading the virus, because this virus is extremley contagious," said Dr. Mike Cirigliano. On public skepticism, Dr. Cirigliano said, "There's this mistrust and there's misinformation and people are just getting bad advice.

" He added, "We have to change that mentality. " Noel Brewer, professor at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, stated, "Measles has a branding problem that we have in the United States allows measles to fall into a category of red bumps. We are talking about an incurable disease that causes blindness, hospitalization and death.

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" Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat, said, "The resurgence of this dangerous virus is a direct consequence of the pathological stupidity plaguing this administration. "This article contains information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, interviews with Dr. Mike Cirigliano of Penn Medicine, statements from Dr. Erica Schwartz and Senator Chuck Schumer, comments from Noel Brewer of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and reporting by FOX 29.