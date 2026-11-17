The Pan American Health Organization confirmed on Nov. 17, 2026 that measles is endemic in the United States again, ending the elimination status the country first achieved in 2000. The US reported 5,182 confirmed cases in 2026, the highest annual total in 35 years.

The United States has officially lost its measles elimination status, the Pan American Health Organization reported on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. PAHO, an offshoot of the World Health Organization, confirmed that the virus is once again endemic in the country.

The announcement came at PAHO's sixth annual meeting in Washington, DC. An independent panel of experts in epidemiology, public health, virology, pediatrics and immunization reviewed whether measles had spread continuously in the US for at least one year. That 12-month benchmark is the standard for determining that a disease is endemic again. The panel concluded that the same virus strain circulated uninterrupted in the US since it was first recorded in west Texas on Jan. 20, 2025.

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US Achieved Measles Elimination in 2000

Elimination means a disease has become rare enough, and immunity widespread enough, that local transmission dwindles quickly when a case or two emerges. The US first declared nationwide eradication of measles in 2000, becoming the first country in the world to officially eliminate the disease. That achievement took decades of work and set a new standard for disease prevention worldwide, largely due to a highly effective vaccine introduced in 1963.

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Losing that status is a historic public health setback, experts said. Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and ABC News medical contributor, said, We spent decades building the vaccination coverage and public health infrastructure needed to stop this virus from spreading continuously in the United States. To see that progress reversed is a stark reminder that these achievements are not permanent and cannot be taken for granted.

According to the CDC, there were fewer than 4,500 confirmed measles cases in the US during the 25 years in which measles was eliminated. That figure has been dwarfed in recent years. The US reported 5,182 confirmed measles cases in 2026 alone, the highest annual total in 35 years and more than double the number recorded in all of 2025. There were more than 2,200 cases in 2025, the highest annual count since the early 1990s.

Measles Transmission Persisted Across Americas

Despite previous elimination, measles made a comeback across the Americas in 2025 and 2026. A New York Times investigation found that multiple chains of measles transmission appear to have persisted for more than a year, based on publicly available genetic data analyzed by scientists before PAHO's meeting. Three separate chains were still active in July 2026, including two in Utah and one in Arizona. All three could be traced back to an unidentified origin.

One of those chains continued to expand in Utah through September, occasionally affecting neighboring Oregon and Washington. Bill Hanage, co-director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told the Times, This alone is strong evidence that there has been ongoing transmission for over a year. Measles primarily affects children, according to PAHO.

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While most people recover within two to three weeks, the virus can cause severe complications in some, especially malnourished children and those who are immunocompromised. Early signs normally appear 10 to 12 days after infection and include small white spots on the inside of the mouth, later followed by a rash. The loss of elimination status followed a measles-related death in New York, the state's first in 30 years. Gov.

NY Governor Addresses First Death in 30 Years

Kathy Hochul said in a statement, As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine what this family is going through. My heart goes out to everyone who knew and loved this child. Hochul continued, Measles is highly contagious, and vaccination remains our best protection against this dangerous disease. This is New York's first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what is at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses.

Public health officials emphasized that vaccination remains the best defense against measles. The setback is a stark reminder that elimination is not permanent. The virus can return when vaccination coverage drops and public health infrastructure weakens, as the past two years in the US have shown.