Donald Trump announces completion of a U.S.-Iran agreement to end hostilities, lifting the naval blockade and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The deal follows months of mediation by Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey and sets a 60‑day negotiation period to finalize nuclear, sanctions, and security issues.

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that a U.S.-Iran agreement aimed at ending more than three months of hostilities is "now complete," signifying a milestone in diplomatic efforts between the two countries.

The former president declared on Truth Social that he is authorizing the immediate lifting of the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian waters and that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would reopen, allowing global shipping and oil transport to flow freely once again. Trump's announcement follows months of intense negotiations that were mediated by a coalition of international partners, including Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, which have all sought to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

This development marks the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the United States-Israeli campaign against Iran began on February 28 and ushers in a new phase of dialogue focused on Tehran's nuclear program, sanctions relief, and other outstanding issues. In coordination with the U.S., Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has played a central role in bringing the parties together, confirmed that an agreement had been reached.

Sharif posted on X that the "Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been reached," and that both sides had declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. He announced that mediators would facilitate a series of meetings over the coming week ahead of an official signing ceremony scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland, where the Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be read aloud.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al‑Thani also welcomed the agreement, expressing gratitude to Pakistan and other regional partners for helping bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion while remaining hopeful that future talks would build on this crucial breakthrough. The agreement was announced by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who confirmed the terms reached and stated that U.S. and Iranian officials would work through a 60‑day negotiating period to finalize a comprehensive accord covering Iran's nuclear activities, its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, sanctions relief, inspections, and regional security concerns.

According to Gharibabadi, a full text of the memorandum of understanding would be released after the official signing ceremony. The announcement was made against a backdrop of intense regional conflict. Earlier on Sunday, Israel carried out a strike on a Hezbollah command center in Beirut's Dahieh district after drone incursions in Lebanese airspace. The Israel Defense Forces described the facility as being used to direct attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

Trump publicly criticized the timing of the operation, suggesting it risked jeopardizing the diplomatic process. He told Fox News that he had spoken directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the strike and urged him not to conduct additional operations that could undermine the newly reached deal. Despite the arrest of Israel's actions, negotiations continued smoothly throughout the day, with Qatari mediators remaining in Tehran to finalize the agreement.

Historically, the U.S. blockade of Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has had significant economic implications for global oil markets, and the clearing of the blockade is expected to restore calm to the global energy trade as well as to provide more tangible diplomatic grip on Tehran's regional behavior. The U.S. has consistently insisted that Iran never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, and this recent agreement establishes a new stage in the diplomatic coupling of that objective with broader economic sanctions and strategic realignments.

The U.S. and Iran will conclude 60‑day negotiations on the remaining details before a formal signing ceremony on June 19, a hallmark moment that could finally signal a new era in U.S.-Iran relations and a potential pivot away from a confrontational posture that has dominated the region for decades. As confidence grows, the international community watches closely.

The hammering of the final details will likely focus on how the U.S. and Iran will manage the existing nuclear‑inspections regime and how sanctions relief will be structured to encourage compliance. The decree on the removal of the U.S. naval blockade is a clear indication that both parties are taking concrete steps toward de-escalation, yet the challenge remains to keep the dynamite of regional conflict from reigniting, especially in the delicate environment of Lebanon and the volatile balance that Ethiopia between Iran's Allies and Israel.

The open revival of the Strait of Hormuz could influence not only the oil market but also the power dynamics in the region, as the passage will once again allow for safe conduit of maritime traffic from the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world. It is a clear sign that both sides are prepared to move beyond a hardened proxy war mindset toward a pragmatic, policy‑driven relationship.

While the immediate cease‑fire may promise a short‑term lull now, the long‑term repercussions on global geopolitical event calendar depend on how the diplomatic sequence unfolds in the months ahead. Hence, the announcement marks a pivotal point with the U.S. now formally agreeing to lift its naval blockade and to eliminate restrictions on movement through the Straits.

The next step will be the sustained political will necessary to maintain orderly progress on the 60‑day negotiation framework, thereby achieving comprehensive concessions and setting the stage for future collaboration in regional security and nuclear containment. The outcome of these discussions will determine the trajectory of U.S.-Iran interactions for years to come, potentially reshaping the balance of power across the Middle East and beyond





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