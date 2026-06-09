U.S. central Command has initiated self-defense strikes against Iran as a proportional response after an Iranian attack downed a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The operation, directed by the Commander in Chief, aims to address Iranian aggression while avoiding escalation. Both pilots wEre rescued safely by a U.S. Navy drone boat. Meanwhile, former President Trump claims Iran is close to a deal despite ongoing tensions and attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command ( CENTCOM ) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief's direction, in response to yesterday's downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter.

The mission is described as a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression. CENTCOM did not specify the exact targets of the retaliatory strikes, but the action has heightened focus on Iran's potentiAl response and the risk of further escalation. A senior official indicated that the strikes are a direct response to the helicopter incident, emphasizing the need for a powerful and powerful reaction.

The statement underscored the importance of responding to the downing of the aircraft, noting that the operation was underway at the period of the comment. Both pilots aboard the Apache helicopter are reported to be in stable condition.

Following the aircraft's downing, they were rescued by a U.S. Navy Corsair unmanned surface vessel, often referred to as a drone boat, which recovered them and transported them to a location where a helicopter subsequently hoisted them to safety for further medical care and relocation. A CENTCOM spokesperson detailed this rescue operation,highlighting the coordination between unmanned and manned assets in the recovery effort.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that Iran is eager to negotiate a pact with him to end the ongoing conflict, claiming that Iran has agreed to concessions aligned with his position. however, these claims are not corroborated by any public statements from Iranian authorities. Iran has conducted multiple attacks in the region, including the recent one near the Strait of Hormuz, targeting U.S. or commercial vessels with drones and ballistic missiles.

Despite these incidents, Trump maintains that a ceasefire announced on April 7 remains in effect. On Monday night, he expressed optimism about an imminent agreement, stating, "Were very close to having a very, extremely good, strong, powerful pact.

" He too warned that while the U.S. could intensively bomb Iran for weeks,such actions might close the Strait of Hormuz for months,disrupting global shipping





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U.S. Strikes Iran Retaliation Apache Helicopter CENTCOM Strait Of Hormuz Donald Trump Drone Rescue Ceasefire

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