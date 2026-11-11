US judge allows Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against BBC to proceed

A Florida federal judge has declined to dismiss President Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation claim against the BBC over a misleadingly edited Panorama documentary, while throwing out an unfair trade practices claim. The BBC says it is surprised but respects the court's authority and remains confident in its position.

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday said President Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC can go forward, while throwing out Trump's unfair trade practices claim against the broadcaster.

The case concerns a BBC Panorama documentary that aired shortly before the 2024 presidential election, which Trump won. The documentary spliced together parts of a speech he gave at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The edit made it appear as though Trump directed supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol after he lost the 2020 White House race to Joe Biden.

Also read LA County man convicted for $10 million dollar Home Depot theft ring operation

Judge Allows Defamation Claim

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz declined to throw out Trump's defamation claim, saying Trump had plausibly alleged that the broadcaster damaged his reputation and knew or should have known the clip was misleading. The ruling did not decide whether Trump has proven those claims. Trump called the ruling a huge victory in a social media post.

Advertisement

On Truth Social, he wrote: A Huge Victory against Fake News BBC, a terrible abuser of the truth, just handed down by highly respected District Court Judge, Jeffrey T. Kuntz, of the Southern District of Florida. He added that Judge Kuntz wrote: Here, the news entity created the story. BBC admitted as much by confirming it had edited a video to make it appear as though President Trump made a statement he never made.

Trump also said: We will continue fighting against, and defeating, all of those who try to deceive the American People! A BBC spokesperson said the broadcaster was surprised by the decision but respects the court's authority and notes the case will now proceed to the next stage. The spokesperson said: We remain confident in our position and will continue to respond through the proper legal process. It would be inappropriate to comment further while proceedings are ongoing.

BBC Admits Editing Error

The BBC has previously admitted the edits were misleading and apologized to Trump, though it denies being liable for defamation. BBC chairman Samir Shah apologized on behalf of the broadcaster over an error of judgment and accepted the editing gave the impression of a direct call for violent action. Trump's lawsuit, filed in December in Florida federal court, accuses the BBC of defaming him by splicing together parts of the speech.

It cites one section where he told supporters to march on the Capitol and another where he said fight like hell, but it omitted a section in which he called for peaceful protest. Court documents filed in the United States District Court in Florida on Tuesday state: Trump has plausibly alleged a comprehensive framework of actual malice by alleging the context in which the speech was edited along with a long list of circumstantial evidence to support a showing of actual malice with respect to the edit.

Advertisement

The BBC had been seeking to have the case thrown out, warning of the chilling effect it would have on robust reporting on public figures and events. A leaked internal BBC memo cited the edits as evidence of potential political bias, sparking a public relations crisis for the broadcaster. Allegations against the documentary led the then-BBC director-general Tim Davie to announce his resignation, and there were high-level resignations at the broadcaster.

The case is one of several Trump has filed against the news media as part of a wider pressure campaign against coverage he dislikes. The judge's decision allows the defamation claim to proceed to the next stage of litigation.