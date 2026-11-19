At least 18 people in Colorado have been held in detention longer than they should have been or have been re-arrested within minutes of their judge-ordered release.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge said on Wednesday the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency “made a mockery of court orders” in ​Colorado and that the court found government officials in contempt for instantly ‌re-arresting a man whom the judge had ordered released.

U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney declined to take any further action because she said the officials had “cured the contempt ​by ceasing the practice at issue” as sworn by an official ​in court.

Also read Some information about the Ilhan Omar investigation will be made public, judge confirms

“ICE’s new ‘policy’ of immediately re-detaining petitioners following release made ⁠a mockery of court orders mandating petitioners’ immediate release,” the judge ​wrote, according to court records in the U.S. District Court for the District ​of Colorado. At least 18 people in Colorado have been held in detention longer than they should have been or have been re-arrested within minutes of their judge-ordered release ​in the past six weeks, CPR News, the news division of ​Colorado Public Radio, reported.

Advertisement

The report said that immigration attorneys estimated the number may be higher ‌given ⁠that some immigrants represented themselves. ICE, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, has been the face of Republican President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and deportation drive that rights groups say has violated free speech and due ​process rights. Human rights ​groups also say ⁠the crackdown has created an unsafe environment, particularly for ethnic minorities, who have raised concerns about racial profiling.

The Trump ​administration has maintained that its actions aim to improve ​domestic security ⁠and are in compliance with the law. ICE and DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what the judge said on ⁠Wednesday. Democrats, who ​won majorities in both chambers of Congress ​in the midterm elections earlier this month, say they aim to hold the Trump administration accountable ​for its immigration policies.