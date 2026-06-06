U.S. job growth hits post‑war highs as labor force shrinks and wages rise

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a three‑month average of 188,000 jobs added per month in May, the strongest pace in decades, accompanied by a shrinking civilian labor force and notable wage gains in manufacturing.

The latest weekly jobs report shows that the United States labor market is performing at a level not seen in much of the post‑war era.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the three‑month moving average of monthly job gains rose to 188,333 in May, a figure that historically has been reached only about forty‑one percent of the time since 1947. This growth comes more than six years after the pandemic‑induced recession trough and compares favorably with the late Reagan expansion, the dot‑com boom of the 1990s and the post‑financial‑crisis recovery.

Over the same three‑month period the civilian labor force actually contracted, shrinking by an average of 135,000 per month, a rarity that has occurred in roughly six percent of three‑month windows since 1948. The widening gap between payroll growth and labor‑force decline means that the economy is creating jobs well above the breakeven rate needed to keep unemployment from rising, delivering a jobs expansion that is unprecedented in the post‑World War II record.

In addition to the strong headline numbers, the report highlights several noteworthy trends. The federal civilian workforce added roughly one thousand positions in May after two months of decline, a modest rebound that some observers hope will be driven by hiring in agencies such as Customs and Border Protection.

Compared with the peak of federal employment in October 2024, overall government payrolls are still down by about 346,000, indicating that the recent private‑sector gains are not merely a result of government expansion. The private sector alone accounted for 172,000 new jobs in May according to the establishment survey, while the household survey recorded a rise of 149,000 jobs, a decline in the unemployment rate and a drop in the number of workers losing their jobs.

The convergence of the two major labor surveys this month provides a clear picture of a healthy labor market rather than the mixed signals that have characterized previous weeks. Wages are also moving in a positive direction, especially for workers in durable‑goods manufacturing. Real weekly earnings for these employees are up 3.5 percent year‑over‑year, a pace not consistently observed since the post‑war boom of 1947‑1969.

By contrast, real weekly earnings for the broader workforce have been essentially flat for decades, averaging only 0.2 percent annually in the ten years before the pandemic. Nominal weekly paychecks are up 7.4 percent, hourly compensation is up 5.3 percent and average overtime hours have increased from 3.7 to 4.0 per week. Productivity in the manufacturing sector surged at an annualized 5.5 percent in the first quarter, allowing firms to raise wages without squeezing profit margins.

Indeed, labor's share of output in the non‑farm business sector fell to its lowest level since 1947, freeing financial resources that can support further wage growth without igniting a wage‑price spiral. In sum, the data suggest that the United States is experiencing a genuine resurgence in both employment and real earnings, driven by robust private‑sector hiring, strong productivity gains and a shrinking labor‑force participation pool





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