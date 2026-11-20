More than 240,000 women age 20 and older have left the labor force since January, while an even greater number of men entered it, the analysis found.

Last month, the U.S. economy added 165,000 jobs, a report widely characterized as surprising and strong. But for women, the jobs picture has not been so positive.

More than 240,000 women age 20 and older have left the labor force since January, according to a National Women’s Law Center analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Over the same period, more than 287,000 men entered the workforce.

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“I don’t even want to say these are ‘nice’ jobs numbers,” said Sarah Javaid, a senior research analyst at the National Women’s Law Center. “There is still this disparity between women and men that gives us a lot of concern. ” This growing employment gap reflects entrenched structural inequalities that continue to slow down women’s career growth, Javaid said. Take caregiving responsibilities, the lion’s share of which still fall on women.

As the cost of childcare and adult care continues to rise, and as companies impose stricter return-to-office mandates, many households face difficult decisions: Should both partners continue to work, or should one drop out of the workforce to care for family members?

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“We’ve seen a lot of moms exit the labor force,” Javaid said. “We suspect that work and care are becoming too difficult to manage together. With less flexibility in the workplace and more care demands, especially amid an affordability crisis, wages are just not enough to keep up with the cost of childcare, long-term care, and adult care. ” For some women, leaving the workforce may have more to do with the state of their professions.

Last month, the U.S. economy added jobs in healthcare and education, sectors in which women tend to be overrepresented. But the leisure and hospitality field lost jobs throughout the year, which could be affecting the number of women who do such work, Javaid said. Layoffs at all levels of government also hit women particularly hard.

In the five Cabinet-level departments subject to large-scale layoffs during the Trump administration, women made up a substantial majority of staffers, according to the National Women’s Law Center. The reduction in the federal workforce also had a disproportionate effect on women of color, particularly Black women, said Susan Averett, professor of economics at Lafayette College.

“We had a lot of layoffs of government jobs, which is always a stronghold for Black women,” she said. “That and the rollback of DEI has probably played a role in some of this as well. ”