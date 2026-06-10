U.S. Inflation Rises to 4.2% as Energy Costs Surge, Complicating Fed's Plans

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation accelerated to 4.2% in May,driven by higher energy prices amid Iran tensions. core inflation also ticked up, reduCing expectations for near-term Fed rate cuts and strengthening the case for maintaining higher interest rates.

The U.S. inflation rate rose to 4.2% for the year ending in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index update on Wednesday.

This increase poses a significant political challenge for President Donald Trump, who was elected in part due to voter frustration over high prices that contributed to the defeat of his predecessor, President Joe Biden. Persistently elevated inflation has driven consumer sentiment to historic lows and dragged Trump's approval ratings underwater, creating headwinds for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections. the latest uptick has been largely fueled by spiking energy costs, as teNsions with Iran have disrupted global oil supplies and pushed gasoline and other energy prices higher.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy components, also edged up by one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.9% over the same period. This stickier underlying inflation complicates the Federal Reserve's path forward. With price pressures still running above the central bank's 2% target, policymakers are likely to hold off on easing monetary policy in the near term.

The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged at its last three meetings and its upcoming gathering later this month will be the first chaired by Kevin Warsh,who was nominated by Trump to replace Jerome Powell and recently confirmed by the Senate. Given the hotter-than-expected inflation readings, financial markets now see little chance of a rate cut in 2024. in fact, some analysts consider a hike plausible if the labor market remains robust and inflation fails to meaningfully decelerate.

A stronger job market gives the Fed confidence to prioritize fighting inflation over concerns about rising unemployment. Supporting that narrative, job openings surged from 6.9 million in March to 7.6 million in April-the highest level since May 2024-reinforcing the picture of a tight labor market. Other data such as steady wage growth and low layoffs further underscore labor market strength, leaving the Fed with justification to maintain its restrictive stance until inflation moves decisively toward the 2% goal





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