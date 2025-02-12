U.S. Inflation Rises Faster Than Expected in January

U.S. consumer prices increased at a faster pace than anticipated in January, raising concerns that progress in curbing inflation may be slowing. This development coincides with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress, where he is expected to address the ongoing challenges posed by inflation.

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices rose faster than expected in January in a sign progress on inflation may remain stalled, data showed on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell heads to the U.S. Congress for a second day of testimony. Rising prices for housing, food and energy pushed the Consumer Price Index up at a 3% annual rate in January versus 2.9% the month before.

The change in the Consumer Price Index was slightly above analysts' expectations and is likely to bolster reluctance at the Fed to cut interest rates any further as policymakers wait for signs that price pressures in the economy will continue to ease. The jump in consumer staples, with gas prices up 1.8% over the month and food at home up half a percentage point, could also feed into public expectations about inflation that the Fed feels are important to control. Powell appears today before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m. EST and typically would repeat the same opening statement delivered in a Tuesday hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. Inflation has been the central bank's top concern since it began to surge in 2021 to the highest levels since the 1980s and,





