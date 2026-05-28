U.S. inflation surged to 3.8% in April, the highest in three years, as core prices rose 3.3%. Critics blame President Trump's tariffs and Iran war for eroding purchasing power, with personal savings hitting a two-year low. Consumer spending grew, driven by energy costs. The report highlights a gap between promised cost reductions and reality, amid political backlash.

Inflation in the United States surged to a three-year high in April, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rising at an annualized rate of 3.8%, the fastest pace since May 2023.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 3.3% year-over-year, marking its highest level since November 2023. This data, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), highlights persistent price pressures that are eroding household purchasing power. The increase is attributed by critics to President Donald Trump's economic policies, including tariffs and his recent military action in Iran, which has driven up energy costs.

Personal savings rates plummeted to 2.6% in April, the lowest since June 2022, down from 5.5% a year earlier, as families diverted income to cover basic necessities. Consumer spending rose by $111.1 billion, with gasoline and other energy goods accounting for the largest share of the increase. Economist Breyon Williams and House Democrat Brendan Boyle condemned the administration's approach, arguing that inflation is outpacing wage growth and hollowing out paychecks.

The article also includes a fundraising appeal from Common Dreams, an independent media outlet that relies on reader donations to avoid corporate influence and maintain a free, ad-free news platform. The report underscores a sharp divergence from President Trump's campaign promise to lower costs 'on day one.

' Instead, Americans face a reality where economic policies, such as broad tariffs and geopolitical instability stemming from the Iran conflict, have exacerbated inflationary trends. The decline in savings indicates that households are increasingly reliant on credit or drawing down reserves to sustain consumption, a situation economists warn could undermine long-term financial stability. The BEA data further reveals that personal income growth has not kept pace with rising prices, squeezing the middle class and low-income families most severely.

Energy costs, particularly gasoline, have seen notable spikes following the Iran escalation, directly impacting transportation and household budgets. Critics argue that the administration's focus on populist measures, like tax cuts for high earners and punitive tariffs, has failed to address systemic issues such as supply chain vulnerabilities and corporate pricing power. The surge in inflation, coupled with stagnant real wages, suggests that the economic agenda is disproportionately benefiting wealthy elites while burdening working families.

The article cites concerns about the $1.8 billion slush fund for supporters and lavish spending on projects like a 'billion-dollar ballroom,' portraying a leadership detached from everyday struggles. As the 2024 election cycle approaches, these economic indicators are likely to become central to political debates, with Democrats framing the situation as a direct result of failed policies.

The Common Dreams appeal emphasizes the importance of independent journalism in holding power accountable, noting that corporate-free media is essential for informed public discourse amid growing economic inequality and threats to democratic norms





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