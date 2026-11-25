U.S. inflation slowed in October with core prices rising modestly, strengthening the case for a Federal Reserve rate hike in December as economic growth remains robust.

The United States recorded a deceleration in inflation during October, presenting a nuanced picture for the Federal Reserve as it navigates monetary policy decisions. While headline inflation cooled due to a moderation in gasoline price hikes, core prices experienced their third consecutive month of firm increases. This persistence in underlying price pressures has significantly strengthened the economic case for a Federal Reserve rate increase in December.

October Inflation Metrics and Core Trends

The Commerce Department reported on Wednesday that the personal consumption expenditures price index rose by 0.3 percent from September. This monthly increase represents a slowdown from the 0.5 percent jump recorded in the previous month. Both the headline and core monthly readings aligned precisely with economists' forecasts, indicating that market expectations were accurately priced into the data.

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Specific commodity categories drove the divergence in headline numbers. Gasoline prices rose by 0.8 percent in October, a substantial deceleration from the explosive 9.2 percent surge seen in September. Conversely, food prices rose by 0.4 percent during the same period. The slowdown in month-to-month figures offers some reassurance that inflation has cooled, even as broader trends remain elevated.

Underlying the headline numbers, price pressure is now evident beyond just energy sectors. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 0.3 percent for the third straight month. This pace translates to roughly 3.7 percent on a year-over-year basis. Although core inflation remains hot, the data shows no signs of accelerating, suggesting a plateau in underlying cost pressures.

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Year-Over-Year Figures and Market Implications

The arithmetic of replacing a smaller gain from a year earlier with October's current price increase resulted in higher annual figures. The 12-month inflation rate rose to 3.8 percent from 3.6 percent. Similarly, annual core inflation lifted to 3.3 percent from 3.1 percent. Despite these increases, the moderation in monthly data provides a buffer against fears of a second wave of rapid inflation.

Interest-rate futures have already reacted to the shifting economic landscape, pointing to a quarter-point increase at the Federal Reserve's December 8-9 meeting. This market pricing reflects the growing consensus that the central bank will continue its tightening cycle to ensure inflation returns to target levels without destabilizing the economy.

Federal Reserve Policy Stance and Voting Records

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate at 3.75 percent to 4 percent in October, maintaining its restrictive stance. However, the internal dynamics suggest a leaning toward further tightening. Two officials voted for a quarter-point increase during that meeting, indicating dissent within the committee regarding the pace of policy.

Minutes released last week revealed that nearly all officials believed rates would likely have to rise in the coming months to bring inflation back to 2 percent. This collective view underscores the central bank's commitment to its dual mandate. Two officials explicitly stated they could consider a larger increase in December if incoming inflation figures proved unfavorable, highlighting the conditional nature of future decisions.

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Economic Growth and Consumer Financial Health

A separate report released on Wednesday provided additional context regarding the resilience of the U.S. economy. The economy grew at a 4.3 percent annual rate in the third quarter, surpassing the government's initial estimate of 3.4 percent. This upward revision suggests that the economic engine remains powerful, supporting consumer spending and labor market stability.

Consumer behavior in October mirrored this robust economic backdrop. Consumer spending rose by 0.3 percent in dollar terms, edging down slightly after adjusting for inflation. This slight decline in real spending does not indicate a sharp contraction but rather a normalization following previous highs. Personal income rose by 0.7 percent, providing households with more nominal resources to manage costs.

After-tax income adjusted for inflation rose by 0.5 percent in October, offering a modest improvement to household purchasing power. The personal saving rate increased to 4.1 percent from 3.6 percent, suggesting that consumers are retaining a larger portion of their earnings. These financial metrics indicate that while prices remain sticky, the overall economic framework supports continued consumer engagement and policy flexibility for the Federal Reserve.