U.S. Indicts Cuba's President and Military Pilots in Brothers to the Rescue Attacks

The indictment accuses Cuban President Raul Castro and five military pilots of conspiring to shoot down aircraft flown by the Brothers to the Rescue group, resulting in the death of four Americans. Castro is also charged with authorizing the use of deadly force against the group for dropping pro-democracy leaflets over Cuba.

The indictment accuses Cuban President Raul Castro and five military pilots of conspiring to shoot down aircraft flown by the Brothers to the Rescue group, resulting in the death of four Americans.

Castro is also charged with authorizing the use of deadly force against the group for dropping pro-democracy leaflets over Cuba. One pilot, Lt. Col. Luis Raúl González-Pardo Rodríguez, is in U.S. custody and facing charges of making false statements about his military service and participation in the attacks





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

U.S. Indictment Brothers To The Rescue Castro And Pilots Conspiracy Charges Use Of Deadly Force Deathtalks Against Exiled Cubans

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Brothers to the Rescue, an exile group that helped thousands flee Cuba, led to Raúl Castro’s indictmentBrothers to the Rescue, an organization founded by Cuban-American dissident José Basulto, organized search-and-rescue flights looking for makeshift rafts between Florida and Cuba belonging to those…

Read more »

Brothers to the Rescue indictment, 30 years later, brings to forefront the U.S.-Cuba relations incidentThe indictment of two of Castro's top officials, including the former international aviation official, in the 1996 incident, brings to the forefront the three-decade-old U.S.-Cuba relations incident.

Read more »

U.S. Accuses Raúl Castro of 1996 Planeshootdown that Killed 4, Including 3 AmericansU.S. officials announced federal charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro for the 1996 shootdown of two civilian planes operated by Miami-based exiles who had dropped anti-regime leaflets over Havana. The indictment alleges that Castro ordered the attack to silence the dissenting voices of Brothers to the Rescue. The charges come amidst a period of strained relations between the U.S. and Cuba, with the U.S. blocking oil shipments from Venezuela, Cuba’s main petroleum supplier, and threatening other countries with tariffs if they sell oil to Cuba.

Read more »

The Latest: US indictment of former President Raúl Castro raises pressure on CubaThe Trump administration’s indictment of former Cuban President Raúl Castro in the 1996 downing of civilian planes flown by Miami-based exiles is escalating pressure on the island’s socialist government.

Read more »