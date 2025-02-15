U.S. Immigration Judges Fired in Wave of Dismissals

Thirteen immigration judges were abruptly dismissed without notice, raising concerns about the future of the already overburdened immigration court system. The firings, which come amidst a politically charged debate over immigration policy, have left the Justice Department facing criticism and questions about its motives.

On Friday, 13 judges who were yet to be sworn in and five assistant chief immigration judges were dismissed without notice, Matthew Biggs, president of the International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers, which represents federal workers, said. Two other judges were fired under similar circumstances in the last week. It was unclear if they would be replaced. The U.S.

Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review, which runs the courts and oversees its roughly 700 judges, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. Immigration courts are backlogged with more than 3.7 million cases, according to Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, and it takes years to decide asylum cases. There is support across the political spectrum for more judges and support staff, though the first Trump administration also replaced five top court officials, including Mary Cheng, the agency's acting director. Sirce Owen, the current leader and previously an appellate immigration judge, has issued a slew of new instructions, many reversing policies of the Biden administration. Last month, the Justice Department halted financial support for nongovernmental organizations to provide information and guidance to people facing deportation, affecting hundreds of thousands of workers. Biggs, the union official, said he didn't know if the judges' firings were intended to send a message on immigration policy and characterized them as part of a campaign across the federal workforce





