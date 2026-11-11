U.S. Homeland Security to Deport 3,600 Migrants Daily as Enforcement Shifts Focus

The Department of Homeland Security will now focus on warrant raids, deporting about 3,600 migrants a day, while a backlog of 3.5 million court cases remains, officials say.

On Tuesday night, Department of Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the agency will now deport roughly 3, 600 migrants daily, shifting its strategy from worksite inspections to warrant raids that target high‑risk individuals.

New Deportation Focus and Daily Numbers

Mullin explained that the center has moved away from searching employers and their employees and instead prioritizes "worst of the worst" offenders such as murderers, rapists and cartel members. He said the agency is conducting around 3,600 deportations every day, a figure that represents about 1.3 million immigrants removed each year in a country where at least 14 million live without legal status.

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The new approach aims to reduce the backlog of pending cases. Mullin noted that 3.5 million migrants await court hearings, creating a mismatch between arrest rates and the judicial system's capacity.

Stakeholder Reactions to Enforcement Shift

White House border chief Tom Homan has criticized the new focus and called for stronger penalties against employers who hire undocumented workers. Homan said he is pushing for more worksite enforcement and for holding employers accountable, citing the need for payroll audits and de‑banking of illegal immigrants.

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Advocates for worksite inspections, such as Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies, argue that targeting employers would push more migrants back to their home countries without provoking civil unrest. Krikorian calls for a "reset" that balances enforcement with public tolerance.

Impact on Immigrants and Public Perception

The daily deportation figure shows the government's intent to streamline removal but highlights a persistent court backlog. The policy could lead to more aggressive action against high‑risk migrants while potentially sparing lower‑level offenders from prosecution.

Business groups have expressed support for the focus on violent offenders, believing it keeps attention away from the controversial issue of undocumented workers who fill labor gaps.

Next Steps and Expected Outcomes

Secretary of Homeland Security will review the draft enforcement plan that was just released, according to Homan, with a review expected within the next week. Mullin emphasized that, once the "worst of the worst" are apprehended, the Department will reassess future priorities.

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The approach is likely to intensify warrant raids in major cities and could increase the speed at which high‑risk individuals are removed. However, the large backlog of court cases remains a significant challenge for the U.S. immigration legal system.