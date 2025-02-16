U.S. Hockey Star Criticizes Canadian Fans for Booing National Anthem

U.S. hockey star Zach Werenski expressed his disapproval of Canadian fans booing the national anthem during the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal. Despite the hostile atmosphere, Team USA emerged victorious, leaving Canada in defeat.

U.S. hockey star Zach Werenski criticized Canadian fans for booing during the playing of the national anthem at the 4 Nations Face-Off held at Montreal's Bell Centre on Saturday. According to Fox News, Werenski expressed his disapproval of the behavior, stating that it wasn't a new occurrence, having witnessed it in previous NHL games. He acknowledged that the team had anticipated the reaction and used it as motivation to secure a 3-1 victory against Canada .

Despite the hostile atmosphere, Werenski admitted to the excitement of playing in front of a packed crowd in Canada. He described the pre-game warm-up as a special experience, highlighting the energy and enthusiasm of the fans. However, he remained steadfast in his criticism of the booing, emphasizing that he and his teammates did not appreciate the disrespect shown towards their country.The Canadian fans' disappointment was evident as Team USA emerged victorious, leaving Canada to face defeat. The incident sparked debate about the appropriate behavior of fans during national anthems, raising questions about the line between passionate support and disrespectful conduct





