U.S. Hockey Star Calls Out Canadian Fans for Anthem Booing

U.S. hockey star Zach Werenski criticized Canadian fans for booing the American national anthem during the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal. Despite the negative atmosphere, Team USA won the game 3-1.

U.S. hockey star Zach Werenski criticized Canadian fans for booing during the playing of the national anthem at the 4 Nations Face-Off held at Montreal ’s Bell Centre on Saturday, according to Fox News. Werenski stated, “It happened the last game; it’s been happening in the NHL before this, and we knew tonight was going to be the same way. We obviously don’t like it.” He added, “It is what it is. We kind of had an idea. We used it as motivation the best we could and found a way to get a win.

But we had an idea going into it, so it wasn’t a surprise. Definitely don’t like it, though.” Despite the negative reception, Werenski acknowledged the electric atmosphere of the game, stating, “It’s just unbelievable, the atmosphere, to play on this stage in Canada, that was pretty cool for all of us, I think. There’s a lot of excitement from our team coming out for warmups and just seeing how packed it was. That was pretty special.” Ultimately, Canadian fans' efforts to rattle the Americans backfired as Team USA emerged victorious with a 3-1 win, leaving the home team disappointed





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hockey USA Canada National Anthem Fans Montreal Bell Centre 4 Nations Face-Off

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian Fans Boo 'Star-Spangled Banner' Amidst US-Canada Hockey Rivalry and Political TensionsCanadian fans booed the U.S. national anthem during the second straight game involving the U.S., adding fuel to the already intense rivalry between the two hockey powerhouses. The jeers were largely seen as a reaction to President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian goods and his controversial suggestion that Canada could become the '51st state.' The incident mirrored similar displays of disapproval by Canadian fans during previous games involving American teams in Toronto and Ottawa.

Read more »

Canadian hockey fans boo US national anthem after Trump's tariffsFans jeer during 'Star-Spangled Banner' before an NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild.

Read more »

Scientists are trying to figure out why hockey players all sound CanadianPlus other weird things we learned this week.

Read more »

Canadian Fans Boo US Anthem, Sparking Controversy at Hockey TournamentThe US men's hockey team faced a wave of boos from Canadian fans during the pregame playing of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in Montreal. This incident, occurring for the second time in two games, sparked debate about respect for national anthems and the political climate surrounding US-Canada relations. While some fans expressed their disapproval of the boos, others defended their right to free speech, stating that it was a form of frustration towards President Trump's rhetoric.

Read more »

Canadian Fans Continue to Boo U.S. Anthem at Hockey TournamentFans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem during a 4 Nations Face-Off game against Canada, marking the second instance of such backlash at the tournament. The incident is seen as a reflection of ongoing political tensions between the two countries, fueled by former President Trump's controversial statements and actions.

Read more »

Canadian Fans Boo US Anthem at Hockey TournamentCanadian crowds booed the US national anthem at a hockey tournament game, generating controversy. The incident occurred after President Trump suggested making Canada the 51st state, leading to anti-US sentiment among some Canadian fans. The booing happened before the US-Canada game at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in Montreal.

Read more »