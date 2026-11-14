U.S. grounds flights days after Trump administration expands new AI air traffic system

National ground stops of this kind are exceedingly rare

All flights in the United States are grounded, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” as per a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration..

We leverage third party services to both verify and deliver email. By providing your email address, you also consent to having the email address shared with third parties for those purposes. On a typical Friday November evening, millions of passengers would be hopping on flights for pre-Thanksgiving weekend trips and journeys home after work. But today on November 13, domestic and international flights throughout the U.S. completely ground to a halt at about 4 P.M. EST.system, known as SMART.

Also read 2026 American and National League Cy Young Award Winners Announced

The FAA previously tested the system in the National Capital Region, the airspace around Washington, D.C. , in September. Theis intended to synthesize data on weather patterns, flight paths, traffic flow and controller staffing metrics in order to “reduce delays and cancellations,” according to the. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.

Such nationwide groundings are exceedingly rare. The last time the FAA stopped flights was for 90 minutes on January 11, 2023, to address an outage in its Notice to Air Missions system, which informs pilots and operators about potential safety hazards. Before that, flights were halted immediately following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. The FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure is managed by L3Harris, a Silicon Valley-based aerospace and defense company and a contractor for federal government agencies.

Advertisement

L3Harris and the FAA did not immediately respond toGreat science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity. And it costs money. That’s why I and the journalists here atWhen you subscribe, you are supporting staff and freelance journalists who are passionate about telling science stories that are true, important and compelling. Our editors and reporters are often experts in their fields, which means they understand the nuances of big discoveries and can untangle the breakthroughs from the hype.

With a subscription, you are also supporting rigorous fact-checking to ensure the words we publish are precise and accurate. And you’re supporting original illustrations, graphics and photos that bring you closer to an advanced laboratory, an ice sheet in Antarctica or a space mission in orbit. You’re helping us craft other types of high-quality journalism as well: Our newsletters are carefully written, edited and curated by staffers you have or will come to know and love.

Ourpodcast is based on original reporting, collaboration with editors and scientists and exacting production. Subscriptions keep this engine running so we can continue to deliver thoughtful, rigorous and independent science journalism to you. In an era of viral misinformation, this work is crucial. If you value what we do, I hope you’ll consider joining us as a subscriber