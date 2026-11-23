The U.S. Attorney's Office is appealing a judge's decision that found ICE policies likely unconstitutional and conditionally certified a class-action lawsuit filed by Leo Garcia Venegas, who alleged unlawful detention during construction site raids in Alabama.

MOBILE, Ala. - The U.S. Attorney’s Office will ask an appeals court to overturn a judge’s ruling in a lawsuit alleging that immigration agents have violated the Constitution, according to a filing in U.S. District Court.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock earlier this year ruled that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have adopted policies that likely violate the Constitution. He also conditionally granted a request by attorneys for plaintiff Leo Garcia Venegas, a construction worker in Baldwin County, to certify the civil complaint as a class action lawsuit.

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The judge last week turned down a request by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile to “clarify” his ruling by more clearly identifying which policies are unconstitutional and more clearly defining who belongs to the class represented in the lawsuit. Venegas last year sued border czar Tom Homan and other federal officials, alleging that ICE agents violated his rights in a pair of immigration raids at construction sites in Baldwin County, where he was working.

Venegas was born in the United States, but he alleged in the lawsuit that agents unlawfully detained him and refused to accept his STAR ID. In September, Beaverstock ordered federal law enforcement officers to stop enforcing three immigration policies that Venegas challenged. Although the judge declined to issue a formal preliminary injunction, he issued a temporary “stay” of the policies, which he characterized as “less drastic.

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” But a lawyer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office argued that the judge’s ruling was a “de facto injunction,” nonetheless.

“Its indefinite scope leaves the United States unable to guard sufficiently against the prospect of a future contempt motion,” he wrote. “The United States maintains other objections to any preliminary relief, but the Court should—at a minimum—clarify the scope of its ruling. ” The government maintains that the policies cited in the lawsuit do not exist. The court filing argued that the order does not give clear guidance on when agents may enter construction sites.

“Without clear terms, the United States cannot determine the effect of the injunction, provide adequate guidance to its agents, or fully assess the impact of the ruling for any potential appeal,” the filing states. “Accordingly, the United States moves for clarification of the Court’s ruling. ” The government will file a formal appeal, asking the Atlanta-based 11 th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the most recent ruling and an earlier decision not to dismiss the lawsuit.