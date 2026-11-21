AAA reports national gasoline averages dropped to $3.72, marking the first time below $4 since last July. Supply increases and falling crude costs drive prices down before Thanksgiving travel.

The American Automobile Association announced in its weekly update that the national average price for regular gasoline has dropped to $3.72 per gallon. This significant decline marks the first time the national average has fallen below $4 per gallon since July. Motorists can expect this downward trend to continue, with prices anticipated to fall another 15 cents by Thanksgiving. During this major holiday travel period, the organization estimates that nearly 73 million Americans will be driving on roads across the country.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration confirms that total domestic gasoline supply increased robustly from 210.8 million barrels to 215.9 million barrels over the last reporting period. This surge in supply coincided with a moderate rise in demand, which climbed from 8.76 million barrels per day to 8.79 million. The combination of increased refinery output and steady consumer consumption has created a balanced market environment that supports lower pump prices for drivers seeking fuel during the upcoming holiday season.

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Geographic location continues to play a major role in fuel costs, with the most expensive states for gasoline being Hawaii and California. Average prices in these two states stand at $5.60 and $5.51, respectively, significantly higher than the national average. Other states where prices remain in the $4 range include Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Pennsylvania, New York, and Vermont. These higher costs reflect local taxes, distribution challenges, and specific regional market conditions that differ from the national norm.

Conversely, Southern and Midwestern states offer the most affordable fuel options for consumers. North Carolina leads with an average of $3.05, followed closely by Indiana at $3.16 and Texas at $3.20. Oklahoma, Ohio, Georgia, South Carolina, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas round out the list of least expensive states with averages ranging from $3.24 to $3.37. This regional disparity highlights the economic differences between energy-producing regions and coastal areas with higher operational costs.

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Mike Sommers, President and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, identified falling crude oil prices as a primary driver for the recent drop in fuel costs. In a detailed analysis shared on X, Sommers noted that prices began declining in October and fell by 26 cents between October 1 and November 3. He explained that Brent crude oil dropped 11% on November 2, followed by another 9% decrease on November 4. These market movements were largely influenced by growing optimism regarding the conflict in Iran and an increase in crude oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sommers emphasized that crude oil accounts for roughly half the total cost of gasoline, making it a critical factor in retail pricing. As global tensions ease slightly and supply routes stabilize, the direct impact on pump prices becomes evident. This correlation between international crude markets and domestic fuel costs has been particularly pronounced in recent weeks, allowing refineries to pass on savings to consumers as wholesale costs decrease. The direct influence of global events on local pump prices demonstrates the interconnected nature of the energy market.

Despite global disruptions, American refiners maintained high operational capacity to meet domestic needs. Sommers reported that U.S. refineries ran at nearly 96 percent utilization last week, marking the highest May through September utilization rate since 1998. This robust performance demonstrates the resilience of the domestic energy sector and its ability to keep markets supplied even during periods of international instability. Strong American oil production combined with high refining efficiency helps insulate the local market from some of the volatility seen in global supply chains.

The drop in prices comes as travelers prepare for one of the busiest driving weeks of the year. With gas prices at their lowest point in over a year, families planning Thanksgiving trips will see noticeable savings at the pump. The AAA forecast suggests that this affordability will persist through the holiday week, providing relief to households that have faced elevated energy costs for much of the year. The steady decline from $4.29 one month prior underscores a sustained improvement in market conditions rather than a temporary fluctuation.