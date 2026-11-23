AAA reports national gasoline averages dropping to $3.64 per gallon, offering modest relief to travelers, though prices remain significantly higher than last year.

The national average price of gasoline in the United States fell to $3.64 per gallon on Monday, providing some financial relief for the 81.5 million Americans planning to travel more than 50 miles for the Thanksgiving holiday. This decrease from $3.65 on Sunday and $3.81 one week ago marks a significant easing of costs for millions of drivers heading out for the annual fall break. The American Automobile Association reported the current average, which stands as a stark contrast to the $4.29 price tag recorded just a few weeks ago in late October.

Travelers should note that this latest drop does not return prices to historical norms. The current $3.64 average remains notably higher than the $3.07 average recorded one year earlier. It is also above the highest Thanksgiving Day average from 2022, which stood at $3.58 per gallon. If fuel costs continue their downward trajectory this week, the United States could avoid setting a new record for the highest ever Thanksgiving Day average, ending a streak of historically expensive holiday travel seasons.

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The primary driver behind this recent decline is the easing of geopolitical tensions affecting global oil supply chains. Matthew Metzgar, a professor of economics at the University of North Carolina Charlotte, stated that U.S. benchmark crude prices have eased into the low-$80 per barrel range. This reduction follows the resumption of steady tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passageway. The steady flow has lowered the geopolitical risk premium that had been inflating crude oil prices during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Seasonal factors are also contributing to the lower costs at the pump. Refineries across the country have switched to producing winter-grade gasoline, which is cheaper to manufacture. Metzgar explained that this formulation allows for higher amounts of inexpensive butane to be blended into the fuel, thereby reducing overall production costs. He noted that gas prices typically remain low during Thanksgiving week due to decreased seasonal demand and the lower cost of these seasonal fuel adjustments.

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Regional disparities in fuel costs remain significant for travelers crossing state lines. Gas prices were lowest in North Carolina, where the average stood at $2.99 per gallon on Monday. The Tar Heel State remains the only state where prices dipped below the $3 mark, largely due to state-level policies that include the suspension of certain gas taxes. This low-cost environment offers a distinct advantage to local residents and those traveling through the region.

Other states are approaching this lower threshold, including Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas. However, travelers in coastal and island states face substantially higher costs. Prices were highest in Hawaii, reaching $5.60 per gallon, a slight increase from the previous day. California followed closely, where gas prices were $5.47 per gallon. Additionally, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia, and New York all saw prices exceed $4 per gallon.

The anticipated drop in travel volumes for the 2026 holiday season reflects the lingering economic impact of previous price surges. AAA projected that 81.5 million Americans would travel more than 50 miles from home this year. This figure represents a 121,000 drop from the 2025 numbers, indicating a slight contraction in holiday mobility. The report found that 72.9 million Americans will be traveling by car, down from 73.1 million in 2025, pointing to high gas prices as one reason for the reduced travel.

Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, noted that the reduction in travel numbers is expected to be modest in practical terms. She stated that there may not be a noticeable difference on the roads or at the airports. After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year. However, projected volumes remain near record levels, suggesting that the cultural importance of Thanksgiving continues to drive significant mobility across the nation.

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Looking ahead, gasoline prices will likely continue to be shaped by both seasonal factors and global affairs. Collective shipments across several passageways, including the Strait of Hormuz, Strait of Malacca, and Suez Canal increased by 19 percent in the third quarter of 2026. The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated that Middle Eastern countries averaged 23.1 million barrels per day in oil production, the most since the conflict began.

Despite the current downward trend, experts warn that the relief may not be permanent. Metzgar cautioned that states that have suspended their gas taxes could soon see an increase in gas prices as those suspensions are lifted. This structural factor could reintroduce upward pressure on pump prices in the coming months. The interplay between seasonal demand cycles and political decisions regarding tax policies remains a critical variable for future pricing as the holiday travel period concludes.