The national aveRage for regular gasoline has fallen to $4.29 per gallon, marking an 11-day streak of decreases from a May record high. regional disparities persist, with Western states seeing the highest prices and Gulf Coast states the lowest.

The national average price for regular gasoline has continued its downward trend, dropping to $4.29 per gallon on Tuesday, according to data from the American Automobile Association ( AAA ). this marks a significant 20-cent decline from the previous week's average of $4.491 per gallon.

The decrease represents the eleventh consecutive day of falling prices, following the establishment of a fresh 2026 record high of $4.564 per gallon on May 21. This recent decline provides some relief to consumers, especially as it follows the Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally heralds the start of the summer driving season and typically sees an increase in pump prices due to higher demand.

The current price is also notably lower than a month ago when the national average stood at $4.433 per gallon. Though, despite this recent downward momentum,gasoline remains substantially more pricey than it was at the beginning of the year. On January 12, 2026, the national average had dropped to $2.79 per galLon,a level not seen in over five years.

Prices began to rise in late January and early February, initially due to winter weather disruptions that affected much of the country. the upward trajectory intensified following the commencement of Operation Epic Fury on February 28, an event that introduced significant volatility into fuel markets. After the pronounced surge in spring, the current period of decline is a welcome development for motorists. This relief is widespread, with 17 states now reporting average gasoline prices below the $4 per gallon threshold.

Analysts suggest that speculation surrounding a potential peace agreement between Iran and the United States, which began circulating during the Memorial Day weekend, may have contributed to the recent drop in fuel costs. this contrasts sharply with the middle of May,when escalating geopolitical tensions between the two nations,coupled with uncertainty over a blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, had driven prices upward. Despite the recent fluctuations, a consistent feature of the U.S. gasoline market is significant regional variation in prices.

The states with the lowest averages, with one exception,are concentrated in the South, many along the Gulf Coast refining corridor. California retains the dubious distinction of having the highest gasoline price in the nation at $6.012 per gallon. It's followed by Washington state at $5.69,Hawaii at $5.64, Alaska at $5.225, and Oregon at $5.202 per gallon. On the opposite end of the spectrum,Indiana boasts the cheapest gas at $3.623 per gallon.

Texas follows at $3.773, Oklahoma at $3.796, Georgia at $3.808, and Louisiana at $3.825 per gallon





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