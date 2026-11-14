U.S. Flu Season Begins Early with High Activity in West and South

The U.S. flu season has started unusually early with high activity reported in California, Oregon, Washington, and southern states. The CDC notes that hospitalization rates for mid-October are the highest in over 15 years, with estimates of 2.6 million illnesses so far. Experts urge vaccination before holiday gatherings as cases are expected to rise.

The U.S. flu season is off to a very early start. It’s already hitting the West and South hard Flu activity is rising unusually early, with seven states — including California, Oregon and Washington — reporting high levels as the surge spreads across the South and West.

The U.S. flu season is off to a very early start, and it’s quickly intensifying. The CDC also said that more than 3% of doctors’ office visits last week were for flu-like illness, signaling that flu season is really underway. Flu season “is taking off and it’s taking off in a direction that’s only likely to increase in the next month or two,” said Dr. Fred Lopez, an infectious diseases specialist at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

Also read The US flu season is off to a very early start. It's targeting the South and West now

The early-season flu activity is higher than what’s usually seen at this point of the year, though it’s not clear that will mean this season will be worse than others, according to the CDC’s update. But not a good sign: The flu hospitalization rate in mid-October was the highest seen that early in an autumn in more than 15 years, noted Dr. Anna Durbin of Johns Hopkins University during a recent media briefing.

The CDC estimates that at least 2.6 million illnesses, 36,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths so far this season are tied to flu infections. The surge began in the nation’s South and West, and the states seeing high flu activity so far include California, Louisiana, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, according to the CDC. It’s not unusual for Louisiana to be among the first to see flu season surges each year.

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That is at least partly due to low vaccination rates, high poverty rates and challenges people face in accessing healthcare, Lopez said. Doctors expect accelerated spread of flu and other respiratory viruses as people travel and gather later this month for Thanksgiving.

“As we prepare to gather with family and friends over the upcoming holidays, getting vaccinated is especially important,” said Dr. Nicole Iovine, a University of Florida-affiliated infectious disease specialist, in an emailed statement this week. People should not get vaccinated if they are currently suffering significant symptoms, because the body’s immune system is otherwise occupied.

But people should get a flu shot even if they already had an infection this fall, because the vaccine protects against three kinds of flu virus, and it’s not unusual for more than one strain to circulate each season, Lopez said. Last winter’s flu season surged in late December and infections were especially intense in some parts of the country. At the time, New York City health officials called it the most intense season in 20 years.

The season faded in the following months, and was basically over by late March. But that spring the CDC estimated there had been at least 32 million illnesses, 380,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 deaths that season. This fall, most of the illnesses so far are caused by a version of an H1N1 influenza A bug with mutations that have the potential to more easily slip through the immune system’s defenses.

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However, data so far suggest the current vaccine “can recognize” the circulating virus and work against it, said Andrew Pekosz, a Johns Hopkins University immunology expert, during a recent media briefing. Health officials won’t know for months exactly how effective this year’s vaccine is. But “right now there is no cause for concern,” he said.

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