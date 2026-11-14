Zelenskyy Confirms U.S. Proposed Ukraine NATO Deal For Donbas Territory

Zelenskyy says US negotiators raised the idea of Ukraine withdrawing from Donbas in exchange for NATO membership, as peace talks in Abu Dhabi ended without a breakthrough.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Saturday that U.S. negotiators proposed a historic deal granting Ukraine NATO membership in exchange for withdrawing from the eastern Donbas region. This proposal was floated during the latest round of peace talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi, marking the first time such a direct territorial exchange has been linked to alliance membership. Zelenskyy confirmed the American inquiry regarding whether Kyiv would relinquish control of the conflict-ridden territories in return for security guarantees.

The Ukrainian leader stated that the discussion was extremely difficult due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's firm opposition to NATO expansion. Putin has long viewed Ukrainian membership in the Western military alliance as a red line, citing it as a primary justification for launching the full-scale invasion in 2022. Despite the complexity of the situation, Zelenskyy acknowledged that the NATO issue has decisively returned to the negotiating agenda after months of silence on the matter.

Also read Zelenskyy Rejects Territorial Concessions Amid NATO Security Talks

Kyiv remains unwilling to concede territory without comprehensive conditions, emphasizing that any agreement must include robust security packages and postwar reconstruction funding. Zelenskyy insisted that he would put any potential deal to a national referendum if Washington and NATO partners provide specific details on weapons supplies, army funding, and rebuilding efforts. He reiterated that he holds no authority to make such a monumental decision unilaterally without the consent of Ukrainian society.

The Ukrainian government maintains that any peace agreement must not recognize the occupied territories as Russian sovereign land. Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv is prepared to accept a freeze along the current front lines, which would allow Ukraine to retain approximately twenty percent of Donetsk province. This stance contrasts sharply with Moscow's demands for total territorial control over the mineral-rich eastern regions.

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Zelenskyy also dismissed President Putin's suggestion for a local humanitarian truce in Kostiantynivka, describing it as a tactic to facilitate Russian occupation. He argued that the proposal highlighted Moscow's inability to capture the city by force and noted that civilians had already evacuated. The Ukrainian leader accused Putin of wanting Ukrainian forces to leave the area voluntarily so Russian troops could move in and take control.

Ukraine has submitted a list of seven or eight other frontline settlements where civilians remain trapped, urging a humanitarian truce. Zelenskyy claimed that Russia consistently targets these areas, preferring military engagement over civilian safety. The two-day talks in the Emirati capital concluded on Wednesday without a major breakthrough, though both sides agreed to a prisoner exchange involving more than one thousand individuals.

U.S. peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner previously pledged to discuss an energy ceasefire with Putin during meetings in Moscow. However, there was no evidence of progress, and Zelenskyy stated that Putin personally opposes a ceasefire. The U.S. diplomats subsequently met with Zelenskyy in Ireland to coordinate further diplomatic efforts and address the stalemate.

European leaders now have a formal role in the peace process after agreeing to join the negotiations. The United States, Ukraine, and Russia consented to include five European representatives directly in the talks. European officials, who had previously held separate discussions with U.S. and Ukrainian counterparts, will now participate in the main negotiating table.

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The European team will consist of major military powers including Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland, alongside European Union officials. This inclusion addresses concerns that the United States might make concessions to Russia without sufficient Allied input. French President Emmanuel Macron recently emphasized that European support is essential for any lasting peace agreement.

Zelenskyy also rejected calls to restructure the broader European security architecture before ending the war. He insisted that the immediate priority must be stopping the conflict rather than debating global security frameworks. The Ukrainian leadership believes that focusing on immediate cessation of hostilities is the only viable path toward a sustainable resolution.