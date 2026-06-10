U.S. Existing Home Sales Surge in May Amid Improving Affordability and Rising Inventory

Existing home sales in the United States rose 3.2% in May from April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.17 million units, the highest since December, marking a potential rebound in the housing market. Median home prices hit a record $429,300 for May, though price growth is now lagging income growth in many areas, aiding affordability. Mortgage rates, while still elevated, remain below year-ago levels, and first-time buyer participation rose to 35% of purchases. Inventory increased modestly to 1.55 million homes, still below pre-pandemic norms. Experts note uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions affecting oil prices and mortgage rates, but a drop toward 6% on 30-year mortgages could further boost sales.

The U.S. housing market showed signs of renewed momentum in May as existing home sales climbed 3.2% from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.17 million units, the highest level since December 2024, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

This increase also represents a 3.2% year-over-year gain, surpassing the approximately 4.07 million pace economists had anticipated. The gains were widespread across the Midwest, South, and West, while the Northeast saw a decline. Despite the positive monthly figures, year-to-date sales remain well below the historical norm of around 5.2 million units, reflecting the ongoing challenges in the market.

Home prices continued their upward trajectory, with the national median sales price rising 1.3% from May 2024 to a record $429,300 for the month, marking the 35th consecutive month of annual price increases. However, a shift may be underway: Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, noted that home price growth is now lagging income growth in many regions, a development that supports improved affordability.

This trend is reinforced by data from Realtor.com showing a 2.4% year-over-year drop in median list prices in May-the steepest decline since 2017. Meanwhile, the supply of homes on the market, while still tight, has inched up; there were 1.55 million unsold homes at the end of May, up 3.3% from April and 0.6% from a year earlier.

That inventory translates to a 4.5-month supply at the current sales pace, still short of the roughly 2 million homes typically available before the pandemic. Several factors are underpinning the modest recovery. First-time buyers accounted for 35% of May purchases, the highest share since June 2020, though still below the historical average of 40%.

These buyers, along with repeat purchasers who can afford current rates, are taking advantage of slightly lower mortgage costs compared to a year ago and more realistic price expectations in many markets. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage was 6.48% last week, down from 6.85% in May 2024, though it has crept up recently due to geopolitical tensions stemming from the war with Iran, which have raised oil prices and long-term bond yields.

Yun cautioned that the market is not yet fully out of its multiyear slump, which began in 2022 when mortgage rates surged from pandemic-era lows. He suggested that a sustained drop toward 6% on 30-year loans would likely trigger a more robust recovery. Adding a potential policy dimension, President Donald Trump has floated a proposal for a 50-year mortgage aimed at expanding homeownership access.

While details are sparse, such ultra-long terms could lower monthly payments but also raise concerns about long-term financial risks for borrowers. The housing market's path forward remains uncertain, with oil price volatility and mortgage rate direction key variables. Still, the combination of better affordability, rising inventory, and solid buyer demand offers a glimmer of hope after years of stagnation





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